I-29 northbound reconstruction and pedestrian bridge project begins April 13
FARGO, N.D. – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, April 13, on northbound Interstate 29 at Hillsboro. The project is expected to be completed this fall.
On I-29, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction using the southbound lanes from mile marker 101 to 111. This is approximately three miles south of Hillsboro to north of the Mayville/ND 200 interchange.
The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph and a 12-foot width restriction will be in place. Beginning in July, traffic on the overpasses at Hillsboro and the Mayville exit will be reduced to a single lane and controlled by signals.
The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.
For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
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