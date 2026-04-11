SASSA on self-service system restored following earlier challenges

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has noted the challenges to access self-service system by some of our beneficiaries and the Agency can report that the challenge has been resolved.

SASSA would like to apologise to all our beneficiaries who could not access our self-service portal after they were notified to undertake the eLife Certification verification process by the Agency.

The success of eLife Certification depends on the system interface with other departments and as a result there were system glitches which led to delay and disruptions in completing eLife Certification, leading to long queues at SASSA offices.

Therefore, SASSA appeals to all its beneficiaries with the necessary means to make optimal use of this self-service portal to perform e-Life Certification without having to visit local offices, thus incurring transport costs and queuing.

e-Life Certification, a self-service digital platform that allows beneficiaries to complete their life certification from the comfort of their homes. This platform is accessible via SASSA Online Services Portal, offering a user-friendly interface and secure biometric verification through the electronic Know Your Client (eKYC) system.

The introduction of an enhanced self-service Life Certification system is a critical initiative aimed at ensuring the integrity of the social grants system while improving convenience for beneficiaries.

Life certification is a statutory requirement under the Social Assistance Act, designed to confirm that beneficiaries of social grants remain alive and continue to meet the prescribed eligibility criteria. This process is fundamental to maintaining the integrity of the social grants system, as it prevents payments to non-existent clients and ensures that public funds are distributed solely to individuals lawfully entitled to receive them.

By enforcing life certification, SASSA fulfils its statutory obligation to administer social assistance in a fair, transparent, and accountable manner. This ensures that resources are safeguarded, the sustainability of the programme is preserved, and assistance is directed to those who are genuinely in need, in strict compliance with the Social Assistance Act and its Regulations.

e-Life Certification is recommended for SASSA clients for the following reasons:

Convenience - Beneficiaries can certify their life status without visiting SASSA offices, reducing travel costs and saving time.

Reduced Queues - By shifting to self-service, SASSA aims to alleviate congestion at local offices, especially during peak periods.

Scalability - The digital platform enables SASSA to process a higher volume of certifications efficiently, ensuring timely grant payments.

Security - Biometric verification and integration with Home Affairs systems enhance the accuracy and reliability of the certification process.

Beneficiaries who can use the self-service portal are encouraged to complete their life certification annually. However, where a beneficiary is specifically identified by SASSA for immediate e-Life Certification, the beneficiary is required to comply within the stipulated timeframe, irrespective of their grant type or date of birth.

Beneficiaries who fail to complete life certification as directed may face payment delays or suspension of their grants. In such cases, SASSA may interpret the absence of life certification as an indication that the beneficiary is deceased or not legitimate. To avoid payment disruption, beneficiaries must respond promptly to life certification requests and ensure their information is up to date.

SASSA remains committed to ensuring that the right social grant is paid to the right person, at the right time, njalo.

SASSA urges all South Africans to assist in the fight against social grant fraud by reporting any suspected fraudulent activities related to social grants. Reports can be made anonymously by contacting the SASSA Call Centre on 0800 60 10 11 or Grantenquiries@sassa.gov.za.

For more information on e-Life Certification and how to access the self-service portal, please visit SASSA Services Portal or contact your nearest SASSA office.

Enquiries:

E-mail: Mediaenquiries@sassa.gov.za

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