Eric Gutman, Founder & CEO

Time-tested strategies help students achieve superior performance on standardized tests.

If you have a mastery of the material and razor-sharp test-taking mechanics, chances are that you'll get a high score every time.” — Eric Gutman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A survey of reputable exam preparation websites reveals that strong performance on standardized tests is not achieved through repetition alone. It requires a professional approach built on effective strategies, disciplined execution, and structured preparation. Students who rely on amateur instruction often experience subpar results, while those trained in professional methods demonstrate greater clarity, control, and consistency under real exam conditions.The Best Test Prep, a boutique based in New York, emphasizes clear, practical methods that it says actually work on Test Day. Students are trained to identify question types and apply to each one the appropriate method that has been proven effective for decades. This approach is designed to produce dramatic improvement and consistent performance across all sections of standardized tests.Professional Methods Replace Amateur GuessworkA key distinction in test preparation is methodology. Professional instruction provides clear and repeatable methods that can be applied regardless of difficulty level. This reduces uncertainty and improves accuracy under pressure.By contrast, amateur problem-solving often relies on trial-and-error. Without a defined approach, students are more likely to experience self-doubt, uneven pacing, and weaker performance on Test Day.Time Management Improves With Professional Test-TakingAcross its social media channels, The Best Test Prep states that improved time management is not the goal of using professional techniques, but a natural by-product.“When you become a professional test-taker, you should have more extra time in each section than you've ever had in your life,” its founder and CEO, Eric Gutman, says in multiple videos. “Speed isn't the goal—that's called ‘rushing,’” he continues. “It's a natural by-product of having razor-sharp test-taking mechanics.”Student Success StoriesThe Best Test Prep highlights documented student outcomes in addition to performance averages. One recent student began preparation with an SAT baseline of 1280, and only 10 weeks later, scored a 1550 on the actual test, for an improvement of 270 points. Another client cruised to a 1570.“Luck had nothing to do with it,” Gutman says of these “trophies,” as he calls them. “If you have a mastery of the material and razor-sharp test-taking mechanics, chances are that you'll get a high score every time.”About The Best Test PrepFounded by Eric Gutman, formerly the highest student-ranked instructor at the world's largest test preparation company in the nation's largest market, The Best Test Prep is a boutique based in New York City. Since 2014, the company has prepared students for the SAT, ACT, GRE, GMAT, LSAT, ISEE, SSAT, and SHSAT using methods refined through years of working with thousands of students and designed to be practical and effective on Test Day. The firm employs only experienced, full-time instructors with proof of prior client satisfaction and focuses on top-choice admissions with scholarships.ContactThe Best Test Prep2248 Broadway #1112New York, NY 10024(844) 672-PREPInfo@TheBestTestPrep.com

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