State Courts on Oʻahu Closed Friday, April 10

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary announces that all state courts and Judiciary operations on Oʻahu will be closed on Friday, April 10, due to inclement weather.

All hearings and trials scheduled for Friday on Oʻahu will be rescheduled. In addition, by court order, the deadline for all court filings due Friday on Oʻahu has been extended until Monday, April 13. Courts on Oʻahu are expected to reopen on Monday, weather permitting.

Courts on Kauaʻi will remain open as scheduled. Courts in Maui County and on Hawaiʻi Island are currently scheduled to operate as usual on Friday. Weather conditions will continue to be monitored, and additional closures may be announced Friday morning.

The public is encouraged to visit the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary website and monitor local media for additional updates and information.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation as we prioritize the safety of court users, employees, and the community.