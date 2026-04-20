Statement from Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna on the Passing of Former Governor George R. Ariyoshi

I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Governor George R. Ariyoshi. On behalf of the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, I extend our heartfelt condolences and aloha to his wife Jean, his children Lynn, Ryozo, and Donn, and his entire ʻohana.

Governor Ariyoshi was a leader of lasting significance in Hawaiʻi’s history whose lifelong dedication to the law and public service left an enduring imprint on Hawaiʻi’s legal community. Trained as an attorney, he carried a deep respect for the rule of law throughout his career in government and beyond.

Governor Ariyoshi was the first Asian American elected governor of any state in the nation. He carried himself with humility, discipline, and a commitment to public service. His steady leadership helped guide our state through a pivotal period of growth and change, forming and strengthening institutions that continue to serve the people of Hawaiʻi today.

Personally, Governor Ariyoshi was a mentor, who taught me the importance of having a long-term vision and planning toward that vision. Those who had the privilege of knowing him will remember not only his accomplishments, but also his humble resolve and sense of responsibility to future generations. His impact will endure through the institutions he helped build and through the many lives he influenced through his leadership.

We are profoundly grateful for his service to Hawaiʻi. We will remember him with great respect, admiration, and aloha.