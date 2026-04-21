Supreme Court and Intermediate Court of Appeals Buildings Closed Due to Power Outage
Honolulu, HI – The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court building (Aliʻiōlani Hale), 417 South King Street, and the Intermediate Court of Appeals (Kapuāiwa Building), 426 Queen Street, are closed today due to a power outage. Telephone and internet service in those buildings are not available during the outage.
Acting Chief Justice Sabrina S. McKenna has issued an order extending the deadline for filing documents until Wednesday, April 22.
Aliʻiōlani Hale and the Kapuāiwa Building are expected to reopen for business as usual on Wednesday, April 22.
The Judiciary appreciates the public’s understanding and cooperation.
For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.
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