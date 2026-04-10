Jason DeLois to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason DeLois, wrestling coach and tournament host, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on elevating the sport of girls’ wrestling while empowering young athletes.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the website In his episode, DeLois will explore how to create high-level competitions and supportive environments that foster discipline, perseverance, and respect. He breaks down how mentorship and investing in athletes’ development can maximize both performance and personal growth.Viewers will walk away with actionable strategies for cultivating talent, inspiring resilience, and building a lasting impact in youth sports.Jason’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/jason-delois

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