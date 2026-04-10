Brandon Stalter to Appear on Legacy Makers TV

FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandon Stalter, founder of Perseus Legacy Coaching and natural bodybuilding champion, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on turning life’s setbacks into comebacks, building resilience, and achieving sustainable fitness transformations.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the website In his episode, Stalter will explore how faith, natural bodybuilding, and disciplined training can help individuals overcome depression, heartbreak, and life setbacks. He breaks down how proper form, mind-muscle connection, and structured coaching can unlock both physical and mental transformation.Viewers will walk away with actionable insights for turning challenges into opportunities and creating their own legacies."Don't ever lose hope—in order for a rainbow to be possible, there has to be a thunderstorm," said Stalter.Stalter’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.legacymakerstv.com/brandon-stalter

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