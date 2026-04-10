UPDATE – Wednesday, April 8, 2026

CANADA, July 4 - Note: All times local

9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.

Virtual meeting, closed to media

12:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Member of Parliament for Sarnia—Lambton—Bkejwanong.

Note for media:

7:20 p.m. The Prime Minister will speak with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen and the Artemis II crew.

Note for media: