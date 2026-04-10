Jontae James Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jontae James, co-founder of Otaku, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how innovative financial solutions and strategic thinking are transforming the creator economy.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, James explores how treating creators as small businesses, leveraging high-risk financial expertise, and building institutional partnerships can unlock long-term wealth and sustainable income streams.Jontae's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/jontae-james

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