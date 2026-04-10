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FW: Rutland Barracks / VCR, Stalking

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B4001699

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Joe Duca

STATION: Rutland                    

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: March 6, 2026, 0830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland County, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order; Agravated Stalking

 

ACCUSED: Harry S. Withington JR

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Clarendon, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Friday, March 6, 2026, at approximately 0830 hours, Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a suspicious incident. Troopers learned that a person believed that Harry S. Withington JR, 53, of North Clarendon had placed a tracking device on their vehicle without their consent.

 

The investigation revealed that Withington had placed a tracking device on another person’s vehicle without their consent. The investigation further revealed a pattern of stalking and a violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.

 

On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at approximately 0118 hours, Withington was located and taken into custody for Aggravated Stalking and Violation of Abuse Prevention Order. Withington was processed at the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks. Withington was ordered held without bail, to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, and lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: April 7, 2026, 1230 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility     

BAIL: Hold Without

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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FW: Rutland Barracks / VCR, Stalking

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