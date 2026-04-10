FW: Rutland Barracks / VCR, Stalking
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4001699
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Joe Duca
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: March 6, 2026, 0830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rutland County, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order; Agravated Stalking
ACCUSED: Harry S. Withington JR
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Clarendon, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On Friday, March 6, 2026, at approximately 0830 hours, Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a suspicious incident. Troopers learned that a person believed that Harry S. Withington JR, 53, of North Clarendon had placed a tracking device on their vehicle without their consent.
The investigation revealed that Withington had placed a tracking device on another person’s vehicle without their consent. The investigation further revealed a pattern of stalking and a violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.
On Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at approximately 0118 hours, Withington was located and taken into custody for Aggravated Stalking and Violation of Abuse Prevention Order. Withington was processed at the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks. Withington was ordered held without bail, to appear in Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, and lodged at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: April 7, 2026, 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Hold Without
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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