Do Not Drink Notice Issued for Glocester Town Hall - School Administration Water System
RHODE ISLAND, April 9 - The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has issued a Do Not Drink Notice for the Glocester Town Hall - School Administration water system due to manganese levels that were above the allowable limit.
A water sample collected on March 11, 2026, had a manganese level of 3.09 mg/L. This level is higher than the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) limit of 1.0 mg/L.
For most people, drinking water with high manganese levels does not pose a health risk; however, infants, older adults, and anyone with liver disease should avoid drinking water with high levels of manganese or using it to prepare food. Bottle-fed infants who drink water with a manganese level higher than 0.3 mg/L for more than 10 days may have neurological side effects.
Out of an abundance of caution, RIDOH recommends: -- Do not drink the water. -- Do not use the water to make formula or prepare food for infants. -- Do not boil the water you will drink. Boiling the water will increase the manganese levels. -- Do not use the water to prepare food, like soup, for infants, older adults, or anyone with lover disease. -- If you have specific concerns, contact a healthcare professional.
The Do Not Drink Notice will remain in effect until test results show the manganese level is within safe levels and RIDOH approves that the notice be lifted.
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