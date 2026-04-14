Winxvideo AI V4.9 Update: Introducing 3 Face Restoration Models & Optimized Super Resolution Stability on Low-End GPUs

Winxvideo AI adds new Face Restoration models

Winxvideo AI V4.9 debuts 3 tailored face restoration models and optimizes Super Resolution stability, ensuring smooth AI upscaling even on entry-level GPUs.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software Inc., a global leader in AI-driven multimedia solutions, today proudly announced the release of Winxvideo AI V4.9. This major update transforms facial restoration from a monolithic process into a precision-engineered experience, introducing 3 distinct AI models—Rebuild, Fidelity, and GFPGAN—to meet the diverse aesthetic and technical demands of modern photo restoration.

Winxvideo AI V4.9 is now available worldwide at: https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai/

Traditional AI face restoration often leaves users in a dilemma: generic models frequently over-process features, resulting in a plastic or wax-like appearance that erases the subject's soul. Whether it's rescuing a blurry heirloom portrait, fixing low-res group shots, or clarifying distant subjects, users have long struggled with the trade-off between clarity and authenticity. Addressing these pain points, Winxvideo AI V4.9 introduces a dedicated AI Model section in its AI image enhancement module, allowing users to choose the exact restoration that fit their specific needs.

Three Tailored AI Models for Every Scenario

At the core of V4.9 is the new flexibility in the Image AI module, where users can now select 3 tailored AI models to handle every facial restoration scenario with precision:

-“Rebuild” Model: Designed as the versatile default, Rebuild intelligently fills in the blanks. It references a learned codebook of facial features to reconstruct missing details in partially degraded images. While it may introduce subtle, natural-looking variations to achieve clarity, it excels at balancing professional "refill" with a believable, organic appearance.

- “Fidelity” Model: For those who demand uncompromising authenticity, Fidelity offers zero-deviation restoration. It prioritizes the original facial structure, precisely sharpening contours and fine textures—such as skin pores, eyelashes, and hair—without artificial beautification. It is the gold standard for archival photos and professional portraits where staying true to the original subject is essential.

- “GFPGAN” Model: Optimized for severely low-resolution or aged photos, GFPGAN utilizes a GAN-based generative approach. It delivers a "cleaned up," polished look that is visually pleasing, effectively smoothing out noise and heavy blur for a studio-quality finish.

“We are moving away from rigid AI processing toward a user-driven approach,” said Jack, CEO of Digiarty Software. “By combining these new face models with our Super Resolution modes like 'Gen Detail' or 'Real Smooth,' users can finally find the perfect equilibrium between razor-sharpness and lifelike realism.”

Beyond Face Restoration: More Improvements in V4.9

Beyond the new models, Version 4.9 also brings incremental improvements to usability and performance:

• Precision Face Detection: Enhanced accuracy for complex compositions, including oversized faces, challenging angles, and side profiles. This ensures consistent recognition and stable, flicker-free enhancements even in crowded or dynamic scenes.

• Stable Video Super Resolution on Low-End GPUs: This update brings significant performance optimizations for entry-level GPUs and integrated graphics (such as Intel UHD or older NVIDIA GeForce GT series). By refining resource allocation and hardware acceleration protocols, it effectively eliminates initial black screens and boosts processing stability across a wide range of Windows system configurations, ensuring a seamless AI upscaling experience even on modest hardware.

This precision-driven update is built upon the software’s robust foundation as an easy-to-use, one-stop AI media toolkit for videos, audios, and images. More than just an AI face restoration tool, Winxvideo AI is engineered to fix quality issues across the board. It allows everyday users to fast enhance old, low-quality, noisy, or blurry videos and images, upscaling them to 4K with stunning clarity. By leveraging advanced hardware acceleration, the toolkit seamlessly integrates screen recording, converting, and compressing of 4K/8K/HDR files into one lightning-fast workflow—making it the ultimate solution for video, image, and audio processing.

Pricing and Availability

Winxvideo AI 4.9 is available now for Windows and macOS. New users can take advantage of a limited-time special offer of up to 40% off at the official store to experience the brand-new Face Restoration models and updated video AI performance: https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai/buy.htm?ttref=2604-wbd-wxv-bl-enpr

About WinXDVD

With 19 years of experience, Digiarty WinXDVD Software is a pioneer in the multimedia software industry. Its WinXDVD brand provides professional DVD ripping, video conversion, AI-powered enhancement tools, and data transfer software for Windows and macOS users.

About Digiarty Software

Digiarty Software, the developer of Aiarty, WinXDVD, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 19 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 200 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/



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