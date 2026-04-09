MPD Seeking Suspects in Michigan Avenue Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects in a burglary that occurred in Northeast.

On February 25, 2026, at approximately 4:50 a.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 1900 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a burglary of an establishment. The suspects destroyed the entrance of the establishment to gain entry. Once inside, the suspects destroyed an ATM and stole the cash box from inside the ATM. The suspects fled prior to officers arriving.

The suspects were captured by security cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26025016

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