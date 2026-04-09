MPD Investigating Northwest Murder-Suicide

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred early this morning in the Friendship Heights neighborhood.

On Thursday, April 9, 2026, at approximately 1:01 a.m., officers from the Second District responded to the 5200 block of 44th Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males, both unconscious and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after all lifesaving measures failed, both individuals were pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation indicates this was a domestic related incident. The suspect arrived at the location, shot the victim, and then shot himself. A firearm was recovered on scene.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Robert Stokes of Middle River, Maryland.

The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Terrell Cross of Bethesda, Maryland.

This case is being investigated by members of MPD’s Homicide Branch. Anyone with additional information is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

CNN: 26046539

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