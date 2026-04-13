TrainSMART Launches Manufacturing Train-the-Trainer Program to Improve Workforce Performance

New program helps manufacturing companies standardize training, improve onboarding, and strengthen on-the-job training (OJT).

This program is built from years of working with manufacturing teams. The real challenge isn’t content—it’s delivery. We help organizations train consistently across teams and shifts.” — Leslie Ciborowski, CEO Of TrainSMART

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrainSMART, a leading corporate training provider with over 30 years of experience, today announced the launch of its Train-the-Trainer Workshop for Manufacturing, a specialized program designed to help organizations improve training delivery, workforce performance, and operational consistency.

In today’s manufacturing environment, organizations are under increasing pressure to onboard employees quickly, maintain safety and quality standards, and scale operations across teams and locations. While many companies invest heavily in training content, the real challenge often lies in how that training is delivered, reinforced, and applied on the job.

Inconsistent training delivery can lead to safety risks, quality issues, rework, and reduced productivity. TrainSMART’s new program addresses this challenge by focusing on building internal trainers who can deliver structured, effective training directly on the manufacturing floor.

“This program isn’t something we created in a vacuum—it’s built on years of experience designing, developing, and delivering custom Train-the-Trainer programs for manufacturing organizations,” said Leslie Ciborowski, CEO of TrainSMART. “We’ve seen firsthand that the biggest challenge isn’t the training content—it’s how that training is delivered on the floor. This workshop gives organizations a proven framework to build internal trainers who can transfer knowledge clearly, consistently, and effectively across teams, shifts, and facilities.”

Unlike generic training programs, TrainSMART’s manufacturing-focused workshop is designed specifically for industrial environments. The program emphasizes practical application and equips supervisors, team leads, and subject matter experts with the skills needed to deliver training in real-world production settings.

Participants learn how to structure training sessions, break down complex tasks into clear and teachable steps, demonstrate processes safely and effectively, and adapt their approach based on different learning styles and experience levels. The program also focuses on reinforcing knowledge through repetition, coaching, and feedback—ensuring that learning continues beyond the initial training session.

A key component of the workshop is strengthening on-the-job training (OJT). Rather than relying solely on classroom instruction, the program teaches trainers how to confirm understanding, identify gaps in real time, and reinforce learning directly within daily workflows. This approach helps improve consistency, clarity, and confidence across the workforce.

The workshop is designed for manufacturing supervisors, team leads, plant managers, subject matter experts, and HR or Learning and Development professionals responsible for training employees. Each engagement is customized to align with the organization’s training goals, workforce challenges, and operational environment.

TrainSMART works closely with clients to incorporate relevant terminology, workflows, and real-world scenarios into the training experience. This ensures that participants leave with practical skills they can apply immediately on the job.

The program is available in multiple delivery formats, including on-site training at manufacturing facilities, virtual instructor-led sessions, and blended learning options. This flexibility allows organizations to implement training across locations while maintaining consistency and quality.

Organizations that implement structured Train-the-Trainer programs often experience more consistent training delivery across teams, improved communication and instruction, increased trainer confidence, and stronger knowledge transfer. These improvements support long-term gains in workforce performance, operational efficiency, and overall organizational effectiveness.

TrainSMART emphasizes that while a three-day workshop can build strong foundational and advanced training delivery skills, long-term success depends on ongoing reinforcement, leadership support, and well-defined internal processes. The program is designed to complement and strengthen existing training systems, not replace technical, safety, or compliance training.

As manufacturing organizations continue to evolve and adapt to workforce and operational challenges, the ability to deliver clear, consistent, and effective training has become a critical differentiator. TrainSMART’s new Train-the-Trainer Workshop for Manufacturing provides a practical, scalable solution to help organizations build stronger internal training capabilities and a more confident, capable workforce.

TrainSMART Manufacturing Training Solutions

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