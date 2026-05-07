TrainSMART Launches 2026 One-Day Virtual Train-the-Trainer Public Workshops for New and Emerging Workplace Trainers

TrainSMART’s live 1-day virtual workshop helps managers, SMEs, and HR professionals become confident, engaging workplace trainers.

Many professionals are excellent at what they do, but no one has taught them how to train others effectively. This workshop helps participants create engaging, learner-centered training experiences.” — Leslie Ciborowski, CEO Of TrainSMART

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrainSMART, a women-owned corporate training company with more than 30 years of experience developing workplace trainers and learning professionals, has announced its 2026 schedule for the company’s highly interactive 1-Day Virtual Train-the-Trainer Public Workshop.

Designed for professionals tasked with training others but lacking formal facilitation experience, the live virtual workshop teaches participants how to engage adult learners, structure effective training sessions, and deliver training with confidence in both in-person and virtual environments.

The workshop is ideal for:

- Managers and supervisors responsible for onboarding or cross-training\

- Subject Matter Experts (SMEs)

- HR and Learning & Development professionals

- Team leads and high performers transitioning into training roles

-Organizations looking to strengthen internal training capabilities

“Many professionals are excellent at what they do, but no one has ever taught them how to train others effectively,” said Leslie Ciborowski, CEO of TrainSMART. “This workshop helps participants turn their expertise into engaging, learner-centered experiences that actually improve retention, confidence, and workplace performance.”

Unlike lecture-style webinars or self-paced online courses, TrainSMART’s 1-Day Virtual Train-the-Trainer Workshop is highly interactive, with approximately 70% of the day devoted to hands-on participation, breakout activities, live practice labs, and peer feedback.

Participants learn:

- Adult learning principles for workplace training

-How to structure training using TrainSMART’s 4-Step Model

- Virtual engagement strategies to increase participation

- Trainer's presence and confidence on camera

- Techniques for handling difficult learners and disruptions

- Facilitation and delivery skills that improve learner retention

The workshop also includes live micro-teach practice sessions where participants deliver short training segments and receive personalized feedback from facilitators and peers.

Each participant receives:

- A digital participant workbook

- Trainer Toolkit and facilitation resources

- Downloadable job aids and planning templates

- Certificate of Completion

- Optional recording of practice delivery segments

The live instructor-led workshop is capped at 12 participants per session to maintain coaching quality and interaction.

2026 Public Workshop Dates

- June 15, 2026

- July 13, 2026

- August 3, 2026

- September 1, 2026

- October 5, 2026

- November 9, 2026

- December 14, 2026

All workshops run from 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM CST.

The investment is $795 per participant.

Professionals interested in learning more or registering can visit:

- TrainSMART’s 1-Day Virtual Train-the-Trainer Workshop

TrainSMART also offers:

- 3-Day Train-the-Trainer Certification Programs

- Leadership development training

- DiSC® communication workshops

- Instructional design consulting

- Custom corporate training solutions

- Virtual instructor-led training programs

About TrainSMART

TrainSMART is a WBENC-certified women-owned corporate training and instructional design company with more than 30 years of experience helping organizations improve employee performance through customized learning solutions. TrainSMART specializes in Train-the-Trainer programs, leadership development, communication skills training, instructional design consulting, and virtual learning solutions for organizations across healthcare, manufacturing, government, technology, and professional services industries.

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