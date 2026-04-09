New multimedia presentation dives into MI Healthy Climate Plan

A new online “story map” multimedia presentation by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) turns Michigan’s guide to climate action into an interactive journey.

“The MI Healthy Climate Plan: A Roadmap to Our Carbon Neutral Future” presents a vision in photos, graphics, and words for how Michiganders can engage with efforts to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and build a sustainable, prosperous future. It comes as EGLE and its Office of Climate and Energy (OCE) prepare to welcome more than 800 attendees to the fourth annual MI Healthy Climate Conference, April 21 at Detroit’s Huntington Place. Registration is open through Monday, April 13.

“We know climate action can drive win-win solutions for Michiganders, improving health and quality of life across Michigan,” said OCE Senior Climate Action Officer Jordan Power. “This story map and the upcoming conference will help people explore not just what the plan says, but what it means for their communities, themselves, and generations to come.”

The MI Healthy Climate Plan outlines Michigan’s pathway to 100% economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050, with a 52% reduction in GHG emissions by 2030 from a 2005 baseline. Governor Gretchen Whitmer unveiled the plan in April 2022. The story map lets users explore the plan’s six pillars:

Commit to environmental justice and pursue a just transition.

Clean the electric grid.

Electrify vehicles and increase public transit.

Repair and decarbonize homes and businesses.

Drive clean innovation in industry.

Protect Michigan’s land and water.

Among other content, users can learn how decarbonizing homes and businesses can lower energy costs, or how investments in public transit and clean industry are expected to create thousands of good-paying jobs. By connecting policy goals to real-world outcomes, the platform underscores that climate action isn’t just about avoiding harm, it’s about creating opportunity.

Tools including the recently updated MiEJScreen are embedded in the presentation as interactive layers. The screening tool identifies communities facing disproportionate environmental and public health burdens. The MI Healthy Climate Plan commits that at least 40% of climate-related state funding will benefit disadvantaged communities, ensuring that the transition to clean energy helps all Michiganders.

A “Get Involved” section of the story map points users to tangible next steps, from attending events and joining community networks to exploring funding resources for businesses and sustainability programs for schools.

Developing the MI Healthy Climate Plan story map was a team effort within EGLE through a collaboration between OCE and the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) team. Designed as an entry point for Michiganders who want to better understand the MI Healthy Climate Plan and explore how they can participate, this project highlights the critical role GIS plays in making technical information accessible, engaging, and actionable.

About the 2026 MI Healthy Climate Conference

The one-day conference will draw participants from local, state, and tribal governments; universities; communities; nonprofits; businesses; and more from Michigan and beyond. The theme, “Advancing Climate Action Together,” emphasizes real-world examples of turning climate commitments into healthier homes, cleaner air, resilient infrastructure, and thriving communities and businesses.

Attendees will celebrate and advance the work being done to move climate action forward in Michigan, mobilizing resources and connecting with technical support and funding opportunities to empower communities and organizations.

The program includes plenary talks, breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and a closing reception.

About EGLE story maps

Built on the ArcGIS software platform, story maps allow users to engage with different types of information through compelling photos, videos, graphics, and explanatory text.

EGLE has more than two dozen such presentations on its Environmental Story Maps webpage, covering topics such as radon, PFAS “forever chemicals,” air quality, aquatic invasive species, harmful algal blooms, landfills, and more.