Protecting Michigan waters is focus of Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week, June 6-14

Annual recognition highlights many ways to connect, learn, and act

In Michigan, we are embraced by the Great Lakes, supported by vast groundwater reserves, protected by wetlands, and always within a few miles of a flowing stream or inland lake. When we protect these freshwater resources, we ensure they will continue to sustain our lives and livelihoods as Michiganders.

In other words, Protecting the Great Lakes Sustains Us. That’s the theme of this year’s Michigan Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week (GLFWW), Saturday, June 6, through Sunday, June 14.

The annual dedication by Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and partners will focus on resources and activities (see below) to foster community connections and improve stewardship through the impacts of individual and group actions, strengthening the water-focused blue economy, and furthering lakes-based education.

EGLE’s Office of the Great Lakes (OGL) partners with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) to sponsor GLFWW, which Governor Gretchen Whitmer also recognized with a proclamation. The week encompasses Michigan’s spring Free Fishing weekend, June 13-14, when the DNR waives the need for a fishing license, off-road vehicle license, trail permit, and Recreation Passport for admission to Michigan state parks and boating access sites. All fishing regulations still apply.

Michigan features more than 3,200 miles of coastline along four of the five Great Lakes, 36,000 miles of rivers and streams, and enough groundwater to fill Lake Huron over again. The Great Lakes hold more than 21% of the world’s fresh surface water, and more than 40 million people in the U.S. and Canada rely on the Great Lakes for their drinking water.

“Michigan’s past and present are deeply connected to our Great Lakes and freshwater resources,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “By learning about and taking care of these waters, we can ensure they will sustain us and future Michiganders for generations to come.”

“Our state has been blessed with an abundance of water resources, from the Great Lakes inland seas and thousands of miles of creeks and streams to our incredible array of groundwater assets, inland lakes, ponds and wetlands,” said DNR Director Scott Bowen. “Protecting, conserving and celebrating water resources are logical extensions of our shared appreciation for these outstanding natural features.”

“There is no substitute for our water resources and the multitude of ways they enrich our lives,” said SEMCOG Executive Director Amy O’Leary. “SEMCOG is proud to join the Office of the Great Lakes in highlighting connections to fresh water in Southeast Michigan and across the state – water that is vital to our state’s economy and the future of our people and planet.”

People of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds can interact with Michigan waters through boating, fishing, swimming, paddling, hiking, or simply enjoying a Great Lakes sunset or sunrise from a park bench. Likewise, people from all walks of life can awaken a passion for learning about our waters that can lead to rewarding careers or fulfilling engagement with water-related research, recreation, infrastructure, technology, protection, and more.

“There’s no separating Michigan from its incomparable Great Lakes and freshwater resources,” said Emily Finnell, Great Lakes senior advisor and strategist in EGLE’s Office of the Great Lakes. “Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week is a time when every Michigander can deepen their connection to our waters and join the mission to protect them for future generations.”

There’s more to learn about Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week on the Office of the Great Lake's Stewarding the Great Lakes webpage, including links to local events, videos, educational resources on topics such as invasive species identification and proper disposal of old medications, and information on how to volunteer with the Michigan Clean Water Corps.