Protecting Michigan waters is focus of Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week, June 6-14
Annual recognition highlights many ways to connect, learn, and act
In Michigan, we are embraced by the Great Lakes, supported by vast groundwater reserves, protected by wetlands, and always within a few miles of a flowing stream or inland lake. When we protect these freshwater resources, we ensure they will continue to sustain our lives and livelihoods as Michiganders.
In other words, Protecting the Great Lakes Sustains Us. That’s the theme of this year’s Michigan Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week (GLFWW), Saturday, June 6, through Sunday, June 14.
The annual dedication by Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and partners will focus on resources and activities (see below) to foster community connections and improve stewardship through the impacts of individual and group actions, strengthening the water-focused blue economy, and furthering lakes-based education.
EGLE’s Office of the Great Lakes (OGL) partners with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) to sponsor GLFWW, which Governor Gretchen Whitmer also recognized with a proclamation. The week encompasses Michigan’s spring Free Fishing weekend, June 13-14, when the DNR waives the need for a fishing license, off-road vehicle license, trail permit, and Recreation Passport for admission to Michigan state parks and boating access sites. All fishing regulations still apply.
Michigan features more than 3,200 miles of coastline along four of the five Great Lakes, 36,000 miles of rivers and streams, and enough groundwater to fill Lake Huron over again. The Great Lakes hold more than 21% of the world’s fresh surface water, and more than 40 million people in the U.S. and Canada rely on the Great Lakes for their drinking water.
“Michigan’s past and present are deeply connected to our Great Lakes and freshwater resources,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “By learning about and taking care of these waters, we can ensure they will sustain us and future Michiganders for generations to come.”
“Our state has been blessed with an abundance of water resources, from the Great Lakes inland seas and thousands of miles of creeks and streams to our incredible array of groundwater assets, inland lakes, ponds and wetlands,” said DNR Director Scott Bowen. “Protecting, conserving and celebrating water resources are logical extensions of our shared appreciation for these outstanding natural features.”
“There is no substitute for our water resources and the multitude of ways they enrich our lives,” said SEMCOG Executive Director Amy O’Leary. “SEMCOG is proud to join the Office of the Great Lakes in highlighting connections to fresh water in Southeast Michigan and across the state – water that is vital to our state’s economy and the future of our people and planet.”
People of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds can interact with Michigan waters through boating, fishing, swimming, paddling, hiking, or simply enjoying a Great Lakes sunset or sunrise from a park bench. Likewise, people from all walks of life can awaken a passion for learning about our waters that can lead to rewarding careers or fulfilling engagement with water-related research, recreation, infrastructure, technology, protection, and more.
“There’s no separating Michigan from its incomparable Great Lakes and freshwater resources,” said Emily Finnell, Great Lakes senior advisor and strategist in EGLE’s Office of the Great Lakes. “Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week is a time when every Michigander can deepen their connection to our waters and join the mission to protect them for future generations.”
- Enjoy the outdoors in and around Michigan waterways safely and sustainably by following tips for responsible recreation.
- Check out water-related informational webinars – past and future – on EGLE’s webinar series, Stewarding the Great Lakes, and past events and recorded webinars webpages.
- Learn about SEMCOG’s One Water campaign and 30-second videos, developed in partnership with the Great Lakes Water Authority, which aims to build public awareness and mutual shared responsibility for water resources.
- Spend time outside paddling on Michigan Water Trails or going birding. Learn to identify aquatic invasive species through MI Paddle Stewards.
- Share photos and reflections on EGLE’s Facebook page or on personal social media accounts with #MIGreatLakesWeek. Use the same hashtag to engage with the DNR and SEMCOG on social media for news, information, and insights into water connections.
- Pick up a “beach read” (or anywhere read) focused on Michigan waters from your local bookstore, library, or app:
- The Library of Michigan’s searchable Read Michigan BiblioBoard lists more than 200 titles related to the Great Lakes – including Michigan Notable Books selections. The library offers hashtags #MiLibraries and #MiSummerReading for social posts.
- Participate in Great Lakes Reads 2026 with Library of Great Lakes selections “Sport: Ship Dog of the Great Lakes” by Pamela Cameron (picture book), “Saving Our Sturgeon: Protecting Wisconsin’s Ancient Fish” by Rebecca Hogue Wojahn (middle grades read), and “The Gales of November: The Untold Story of the Edmund Fitzgerald” by John U. Bacon (adult read). Author webinars are planned, and the website offers additional materials including a tool kit.
- The Michigan eLibrary (MeLCat) Search gives all Michigan residents free online access to full-text articles, full-text books, digital images, and research information and provides an easy-to-use interlibrary loan system.
- Take a class, join an event, or read about the Great Lakes Literacy principles to deepen your understanding of Great Lakes’s influences on you and yours on them.
- Browse the last 40 years of annual Michigan State of the Great Lakes reports.
- Explore EGLE’s nonpoint source (NPS) program to learn how to reduce NPS pollution and excessive runoff.
- Find and connect with your local Michigan watershed organization.
- Join The Stewardship Network’s Spring Challenge 2026 campaign by tracking the time you invest in caring for the environment through June 30.
- Get involved in your local Area of Concern by volunteering with its local Public Advisory Council.
- See suspicious algae in the water? Report suspicious algae to EGLE to help track the appearance of harmful algal blooms.
- Alliance for the Great Lakes’ Adopt-a-Beach tool offers a way to join a cleanup effort or create your own with a friend, community group, school, or business.
- Dive into the many resources available to teachers and other educators:
There’s more to learn about Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week on the Office of the Great Lake's Stewarding the Great Lakes webpage, including links to local events, videos, educational resources on topics such as invasive species identification and proper disposal of old medications, and information on how to volunteer with the Michigan Clean Water Corps.
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