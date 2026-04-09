New tool lets manufacturers screen HPD data against C2C Certified® RSL, reducing duplication and accelerating circularity certification.

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HPD Collaborative and Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute Launch Circularity PreCheck, Connecting HPD Data to the C2C Certified PathwayNew functionality enables manufacturers and project teams to screen material ingredients against the C2C Certified Restricted Substances List directly within the HPD Builder and RepositoryThe Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) and the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute (C2CPII) today announced the launch of the C2C Certified(R) Circularity PreCheck, a new capability that allows manufacturers and project teams to screen HPD content inventories against the Cradle to Cradle Certified(R) Restricted Substances List (RSL) directly within the HPD Builder and HPD Public Repository The Circularity PreCheck streamlines the path toward C2C Certified(R) Circularity certification by leveraging material health data that manufacturers have already disclosed through their Health Product Declarations. Rather than duplicating screening efforts, manufacturers can now use their existing HPD data to evaluate alignment with C2C Certified(R) material health requirements — saving time and reducing barriers to circularity certification.Two versions of the PreCheck are available:- C2C Certified(R) Circularity PreCheck — Screens against the C2C Certified(R) RSL for avoidance of organohalogens and functionally related chemical classes of concern across all product categories- C2C Certified(R) Circularity PreCheck — Electrical & Electronics — Includes additional screening against RoHS requirements for electronic productsProject teams and C2C Certified(R) assessors can also use new Repository Dashboard filters to identify published HPDs that meet the Circularity PreCheck criteria, making it easier to select products that align with C2C Certified(R) material health standards."The Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute is currently fully digitizing the Cradle to Cradle Certified(R) Products Program, which we believe represents the next generation of rigorous, accessible, and scalable impact," said Ren DeCherney, Director of the Built Environment at C2CPII. "Partnerships like this one with HPD Collaborative are exactly what accelerate that vision. By connecting HPD's material health pre-screen tool directly to the C2C Certified(R) pathway, we're removing barriers that have historically kept circularity out of reach for too many manufacturers. Good data is the backbone of a circular economy, and this partnership helps build the infrastructure the industry needs to move from linear to circular.""With the arrival of the C2C Certified(R) Circularity PreCheck for HPDs, our shared vision of harmonization and common data infrastructure is becoming a reality," said Wendy Vittori, Executive Director of the HPD Collaborative. "Manufacturers with pre-existing HPDs can quickly determine how aligned their products are using the PreCheck. Streamlining and simplifying data reporting and evaluation takes another leap forward with this new capability."The launch was accompanied by a joint webinar on March 31, 2026, featuring C2C Certified(R) v5 updates, a live demonstration of the Circularity PreCheck in the HPD Builder and Repository, and a Q&A session. A recording is available at https://youtu.be/VFOCfs9qkPU?si=QzzG6SqvtyKMG1Q6 About the Health Product Declaration CollaborativeThe Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) is a nonprofit organization committed to the continuous improvement of building products through transparency and innovation. HPDC publishes and maintains the HPD Open Standard and operates the HPD Public Repository, which contains over 16,000 published Health Product Declarations. Learn more at hpd-collaborative.org.About the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation InstituteThe Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute (C2CPII) administers the Cradle to Cradle Certified(R) Products Program, the world's most advanced science-based standard for designing and manufacturing products that enable a healthy, equitable, and sustainable future. Learn more at c2ccertified.org.Media contacts:Jeffrey Toffoli, HPDC — jtoffoli@hpd-collaborative.orgCradle to Cradle Certified(R) is a registered trademark of the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute.

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