Health Product Declaration Collaborative Announces 2026 Board of Directors

Three new leaders join HPDC Board to advance material health transparency across architecture, design, and manufacturing sectors.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) today announced the election of three new members to its Board of Directors: Allison Smith (HKS), Ashleigh Savage (SmithGroup), and Tara Blank, Ph.D. (Elixir Environmental). Lisa Britton (Industrial Louvers Inc.) was re-elected to continue her service on the board."We're thrilled to welcome three exceptional leaders who bring deep expertise in material health from across the building industry," said Wendy Vittori, HPDC Executive Director. "Their combined experience spans architecture, interior design, and manufacturer consulting, representing the full spectrum of our member community."New Board MembersAllison Smith, Vice President, Sustainable Design Leader, HKSAllison Smith is a pioneering force in material health transparency and sustainable design. As the outgoing Chair of HPDC's Technical Committee, she has played an instrumental role in advancing the HPD Open Standard . Smith also served as Chair of the USGBC Materials and Resources Technical Advisory Group during the development of LEED v5. Her notable projects include Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport, the first WELL-certified airport terminal achieving WELL Core Platinum. She is a recipient of the 2024 HPDC Material Health All-Star Innovation Award and the 2022 International WELL Building Institute Trailblazer Award. Smith holds credentials including RID, IIDA, Assoc. AIA, WELL AP, LEED AP ID+C, and is a Fitwel Ambassador and founding member of the Texas Materials Initiative.Ashleigh Savage, Associate Interior Designer, SmithGroupAshleigh Savage brings over a decade of experience in health-focused interior design from SmithGroup's Boston office. As a licensed professional, Savage leads teams to deliver exceptional projects by leveraging industry experience and technical acumen. She recently completed advanced coursework at Parsons School of Design in Sustainable Building: Materials Guide for a Healthy, Circular, Affordable Future, deepening her expertise in how building materials impact human health.Tara Blank, Ph.D., Owner, Elixir EnvironmentalDr. Tara Blank is the founder of Elixir Environmental, a consultancy that works exclusively with building product manufacturers to develop high-quality material ingredient reporting, including Health Product Declarations and Declare labels. Her expertise in LEED product documentation and material transparency has helped numerous manufacturers demonstrate their commitment to sustainability and meet the growing market demand for healthier building products.Re-elected Board MemberLisa Britton, CSI, CCPR, LEED AP BD+C, GGP, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Industrial Louvers Inc.Lisa Britton has nearly 30 years of experience advancing standards and formats in the construction industry, most recently in sustainability and product transparency. Prior to joining Industrial Louvers, she was president and founder of Alpar Architectural Products, where she assembled a team of chemists and manufacturing partners to develop the first fire-rated, biobased and petroleum-free polymer for interior finish products. Britton has served as Vice Chair of HPDC's Technical Committee, on the Healthy Affordable Materials Project (HAMP) advisory board, and on the Minnesota Chapter of USGBC's Board of Directors. She participated in the HPD pilot project, was among the first to publish ILFI's Declare labels, the first manufacturer to publish ILFI's Just labels, and led her company's efforts to achieve a Living Product. Britton is also a Climate Reality Leader.2026 Board of Directors- Gregory Arcangeli, City of Austin- Tara Blank, Ph.D., Elixir Environmental- Lisa Britton, Industrial Louvers Inc.- Tim Cole, Cole Collaborative (Treasurer)- Eileen Gohr, HDR Inc.- Jean Hansen, Hansen Consulting (Secretary)- Don Haynes, Florim USA- Jay Hindmarsh, Miller Hull Partnership- Amanda Kaminsky, Consigli- Rachelle Schoessler Lynn, Studio 2030- Ashleigh Savage, SmithGroup- Allison Smith, HKS- Wendy Vittori, HPD Collaborative (Executive Director, ex officio)About HPDCThe Health Product Declaration Collaborative (HPDC) is an independent, member-supported organization representing over 350 member companies across the building industry. HPDC maintains the HPD Open Standard and HPD Public Repository , which now contains over 16,000 published Health Product Declarations. The HPD format provides comprehensive disclosure of product contents and associated health hazards, supporting informed material selection and healthier buildings worldwide. For more information, visit www.hpd-collaborative.org Media Contact:Jeff ToffoliMarketing CommunicationsHPD Collaborativeinfo@hpd-collaborative.org

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