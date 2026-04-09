New opinions: April 9, 2026
Garcia v. State 2026 ND 77
Docket No.: 20250418
Filing Date: 4/9/2026
Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: The dismissal of an application for postconviction relief on the grounds that it was untimely and barred by the statute of limitations is summarily affirmed pursuant to N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).
Interest of D.G. 2026 ND 76
Docket No.: 20250432
Filing Date: 4/9/2026
Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: A juvenile court order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).
Interest of D.G. 2026 ND 76
Docket No.: 20250433
Filing Date: 4/9/2026
Case Type: Appeal - Juvenile - Termination of Parental Rights
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: A juvenile court order terminating parental rights is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).
State v. Barse 2026 ND 75
Docket No.: 20250260
Filing Date: 4/9/2026
Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Assault
Author: McEvers, Lisa K. Fair
Highlight: A defendant must be awarded credit for time served in custody on that charge but is not entitled to credit for time served on wholly unrelated charges.
The defendant bears the burden of proving he is entitled to additional credit for time served in custody.
Conica v. State 2026 ND 74
Docket No.: 20250417
Filing Date: 4/9/2026
Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: A district court order denying an application for postconviction relief is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(6).
State v. Romanyshyn 2026 ND 73
Docket No.: 20250295
Filing Date: 4/9/2026
Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Protection/Restraining Order
Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan
Highlight: When a motion to dismiss presents a pure question of law, it is not necessary for the district court to make factual findings to support its decision.
Independent judicial research on a legal question does not implicate the judicial notice requirements of N.D.R.Ev. 201. Rule 201 is limited to judicial notice of adjudicative facts, not legal research.
Adams v. State 2026 ND 72
Docket No.: 20250337
Filing Date: 4/9/2026
Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Post-Conviction Relief
Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: The district court's order and judgment are summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).
Highlight: A district court order granting summary judgment is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4), (6), and (7).
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.