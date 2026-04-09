$43M Affordable Housing Development in Erie County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Blocher Apartments, a $42.6 million, 93-unit affordable housing development in the historic, walkable village of Williamsville. Developed by People Inc., Blocher Apartments includes the renovation of the Blocher Homes, a former senior community, as well as the construction of three new two-story buildings. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 11,600 homes in Erie County. Blocher Apartments continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Growing up in Erie County, I know that we need more housing like Blocher Apartments that allows people to live comfortably and affordably in the wonderful cities, towns and villages that make this area so desirable,” Governor Hochul said. “Blocher Apartments will welcome more New Yorkers who would love to call the charming and historic village of Williamsville home. It’s remarkable that we have brought more than 11,000 affordable homes to Erie County. I'm eager to continue working to create the homes that people need and make communities throughout Western New York more inclusive and affordable.”

Blocher Apartments is located in the heart of Williamsville, providing residents with easy access to shops, eateries, and the village’s historic Main Street. It is close to Glen Park, famous for its cascading waterfall and near public transit to bring riders to downtown Buffalo. The development features community rooms and a landscaped outdoor area with a playground.

Blocher Apartments is affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. There are 23 supportive units reserved for eligible tenants with developmental disabilities who will receive a range of support from People Inc. or other agencies of their choice. The project includes fully accessible and adaptable apartments. There are 10 units to accommodate residents with mobility disabilities and five units to accommodate residents with sensory disabilities.

The all-electric development has heat pumps for heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting, electric vehicle charging, and ENERGY STAR appliances. There is also a green roof system providing stormwater management.

The project is supported by HCR’s Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, which generated $21.2 million, its State Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Program, which generated approximately $3.1 million in equity and $3.8 million from the Supportive Housing Opportunity Program. Additional support includes $5 million from New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities' Integrated Supportive Housing program and $372,000 from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s New Construction-Housing Program. The Town of Amherst provided $1.3 million through its HOME ARP program and a $600,000 HOME Entitlement loan. The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York provided $1.5 million through its Affordable Housing Program.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Thanks to the efforts of Governor Hochul, we are able to expand access to affordable homes across Erie County to communities like Williamsville. This $42.6 million investment is providing nearly 100 households the opportunity to live in safe, modern, and affordable apartments in a walkable, beautiful community. We thank People, Inc. and all our partners for making this vital project a reality.”

New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Willow Baer said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, each new opportunity for affordable housing brings independence, security and equity for people with developmental disabilities who are ready to live on their own terms in their communities. This latest housing development is a testament to the Governor’s commitment to increased accessibility that empowers inclusion of all New Yorkers.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “The Blocher Apartments in Western New York demonstrates how public investment can deliver clean, modern and energy-efficient housing that improves the quality of life for residents while strengthening local economies. NYSERDA is proud to work with state and local partners in transforming unused spaces to support the continued revitalization of New York’s neighborhoods across the state.”

State Senator Jeremy Zellner said, “This project is exactly the kind of investment our community needs — creating high-quality, affordable housing while making sure no one is left behind. Thank you to Governor Hochul and Commissioner Visnauskas for their leadership on this project. At a time when housing costs are rising, projects like this help make our communities stronger, more inclusive, and more affordable for everyone.”

Assemblymember Karen McMahon said, “I am pleased that the ribbon has finally been cut on the new Blocher Apartments, a transformative and affordable housing development in the heart of the village of Williamsville. With 23 supportive units for individuals with developmental disabilities and additional apartments designed for residents with mobility and sensory needs, this project reflects a strong commitment to inclusive, community-centered living. I am greatly looking forward to welcoming new residents to the community and seeing them thrive here.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “The new units at Blocher Homes help to fill a vital need for housing in Erie County, particularly housing that will in part support individuals with developmental disabilities. This project reinvigorates the neighborhood with safe, efficient, and affordable new housing. I thank Governor Hochul and People, Inc. for making this investment in our residents and our community.”

Village of Williamsville Mayor Christine L. Hunt said, “As mayor of the Village of Williamsville, I would like to welcome our new neighbors to the Blocher Apartments. I am glad that People Inc. chose to carry on the name of Blocher for the property as it reflects the history of the Village and the philosophy of John Blocher, an important contributor to our Village history and a philanthropist. Originally meant to be a home for senior citizens in 1904, a time when there was no Social Security Program, this property carries on the tradition of providing housing opportunities for all.”

Town of Amherst Deputy Supervisor Angela Marinucci said, “Blocher Apartments represents an important step forward in ensuring our town remains inclusive, accessible, and affordable for all. This vibrant, centrally located development is conveniently located near numerous town amenities and accessible by public transit, allowing the residents to play a meaningful role in strengthening the economic vitality of the entire community. This project has been a tremendous benefit for these new tenants and truly addresses a housing gap that many face.”

People Inc. President and CEO Anne McCaffrey said, “Blocher Apartments represents a transformative investment in both people and community. Thanks to Governor Hochul's Housing Plan, the development brings high-quality, affordable apartments to Williamsville, expanding access to safe, stable housing for individuals of all abilities. By thoughtfully integrating inclusive design, supportive services and proximity to local amenities, the Blocher campus creates real opportunity for residents to live independently and thrive. Enhancing communities through innovation and supportive services is at the heart of the People Inc. mission, and we are proud to help meet this important need.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 400 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including the Town of Amherst.

As part of Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State, the Governor proposed her “Let Them Build” agenda, a series of landmark reforms to speed up housing and infrastructure development and lower costs. This initiative will spur a series of common-sense reforms to New York’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and executive actions to expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 80,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes.