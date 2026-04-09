Livestock Brand Commission to host saddle microchipping event April 24

News

Press release

For immediate release: April 9, 2026

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission will host a saddle microchipping event on Friday, April 24, from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. It will be held at the LSU AgCenter’s DeSoto Parish Extension Office, located at 10117 Highway 171 in Grand Cane, Louisiana.

LDAF’s microchip identification program provides all saddle owners in the state of Louisiana the opportunity to have their saddles registered and identified by using a microchip implant. If microchipped saddles are ever stolen, the program allows brand officers to confirm ownership and return the property.

“This microchipping event is being held in conjunction with LSU AgCenter’s DeSoto Parish Extension Office’s horse health clinic,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “In addition to getting your saddle microchipped, it is a great opportunity for the equine community to learn more about horse health, such as equine dental care and aging horses; performance horse care and body condition scoring; and pasture maintenance and weed control.”

The saddle microchipping program is a joint venture of the Livestock Brand Commission, parish sheriff’s offices, other law enforcement agencies, parish cattlemen’s associations, and riding clubs.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Livestock Brand Commission at 225-925-3962 or Joshua Salley with the DeSoto Parish Extension Office at 318-872-0533. Registration is not required but is preferred. Register by emailing Joshua Salley at jsalley@agcenter.lsu.edu.

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For more information regarding the press release, please contact LDAFCommunications@ldaf.state.la.us .

For interview requests, please contact PressSecretary@ldaf.state.la.us .