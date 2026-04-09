BevZero Advances Global Sustainability Across Its Beverage Operations

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BevZero highlights facility-specific sustainability efforts across the U.S., Spain, and South Africa, alongside equipment for efficient beverage production.

Sustainability is not just something nice to have—you really need to have it” — Silvia Cedeno Daguerre

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BevZero, a global leader in beverage services, equipment, expertise, and innovative solutions, is advancing a corporate sustainability strategy across its operations in the United States, Spain, and South Africa. Through facility-specific improvements and sustainability-minded equipment solutions, the company continues to reduce resource use, improve operational efficiency, and help clients bring premium low- and no-alcohol beverages to market more responsibly.With more than 30 years of experience and teams across the U.S., Spain, and South Africa, BevZero supports wine and spirits producers with dealcoholization services, beverage production support, and equipment distribution. Its global approach to sustainability focuses on practical action, from streamlined logistics and environmental management standards to renewable energy generation, wastewater treatment, and efficient processing technologies.“Sustainability is not just something nice to have—you really need to have it,” said Silvia Cedeno Daguerre, Managing Director and Enologist at BevZero Spain. “That allows our clients to focus on their business, knowing that their production is handled in a sustainable and efficient way.”United States FacilityBevZero’s U.S. operations are consolidating bottling, sparkling, and canning capabilities under one roof, reducing the need for customers to move product between multiple sites. The change simplifies production planning, reduces trucking runs and handling time, and lowers transportation-related emissions for wine and spirits producers.“Being able to offer bottling, sparkling, and canning in one location for customers adds a huge amount of efficiency,” said Pat Morgan, Vice President of BevZero US. “From a sustainability standpoint, we eliminate a ton of fossil fuel usage from moving products around.”Spain FacilityAt BevZero Spain, sustainability is reinforced through ISO 14001 certification, an internationally recognized environmental management standard that evaluates environmental impact across operations, travel, and supply chain decision-making. Two years ago, BevZero’s Spain facility implemented 100 solar panels on their roof, covering the marjority of it’s energy consumption. This framework supports consistent, measurable progress and reflects BevZero’s broader commitment to responsible production South Africa FacilityBevZero South Africa has implemented several site-specific initiatives at its new Paarl facility to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact. The facility operates 300 solar panels that contribute to on-site renewable energy generation and reduce dependence on the grid.The South Africa facility has also installed a dedicated wastewater treatment system that captures, treats, and recycles facility wastewater for irrigation or safe environmental discharge. In addition, a new clean-in-place (CIP) system reduces the water and chemical inputs required per cleaning cycle compared with prior methods.Operational improvements in South Africa also include workflow redesign and improved space utilization, helping increase throughput per square meter while reducing idle time and the associated energy overhead.Equipment Distribution and SalesIn addition to its production facilities, BevZero’s Equipment Sales and Distribution division offers technologies designed with sustainability and efficiency in mind. BevZero distributes ClearAlc dealcoholization technology, which is engineered for high energy efficiency and minimal water use. Its portfolio also includes the VinFoil Tank Mixer , which achieves cold stabilization three times faster than traditional pump-based approaches and can deliver energy savings of more than 80%, as well as tank insulation systems designed to reduce power consumption in refrigerated storage.About BevZeroBevZero is a global leader in beverage services, equipment, expertise, and innovative solutions, helping brands create the highest quality traditional and low- and no alcohol beverages across wine and spirits, with a one-stop approach from brainstorm to bottle.

Sustainability in Action: Inside BevZero’s Global Facilities | U.S., Spain & South Africa

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