Mike Chavez Painting Donates Professional Labor to Sonoma County Nonprofits Through 'Doing Good For Those Who Do Good'

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Mike Chavez Painting's ongoing “Doing Good for Those Who Do Good” initiative supports Sonoma County nonprofits with donated professional labor.

I want to give back to those people that are doing good for other people in our community.” — Mike Chavez

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mike Chavez Painting, a Sonoma County-based painting contractor, is continuing its structured community volunteer initiative, "Doing Good For Those Who Do Good," committing professional painting labor to local nonprofits and community organizations at no cost. Active since 2020, the program has already completed work for organizations including The Phoenix Theater in Petaluma, The Living Room, and Redwood Gospel Mission.For owner Mike Chavez, the initiative is a direct reflection of his roots in Sonoma County and his belief that local businesses should help strengthen the places and organizations that care for others. After growing his company to a point where it could give back in a meaningful way, Chavez wanted to use his trade to support nonprofits, community spaces, and people in need.“I’ve spent my life in this area and this community,” Chavez shared. “As I’ve grown my business, it’s been important to me to be able to give back… to businesses, nonprofits, people that may need support by way of my trade.”The volunteer program began in 2020 with a project that carried both personal meaning and community impact: the restoration of The Phoenix Theater in Petaluma, a non-profit youth center offering art and music programs, job mentoring, and health clinics. Chavez grew up going there, playing music there as a kid, and experiencing firsthand the value of a safe, creative space for young people. When he saw an opportunity to give back, he worked with his paint supplier to secure materials and donated the labor needed to help restore the building. The theater’s founder later told him it looked better than it ever had.That first project helped set the tone for what “Doing Good For Those Who Do Good” would become: a practical, hands-on effort to improve spaces that directly serve the community.Since then, Mike Chavez Painting has completed volunteer work for The Living Room, a local nonprofit providing support and housing resources for women and children leaving unsafe situations, painting homes and completing work at the organization's offices at no cost. The company has also supported Redwood Gospel Mission, where Chavez partnered with suppliers and fellow local painting contractors to repaint the facility’s exterior. For larger projects, donated paint, donated equipment, and local relationships come together to make the work possible That collaborative spirit is what sets the initiative apart. Chavez sees it as a way for skilled tradespeople, suppliers, and local businesses to work together to strengthen the physical spaces nonprofits rely on every day. A professionally executed paint job helps preserve buildings, protect surfaces, and create environments that feel safe, cared for, and welcoming. A practical impact that matters deeply to organizations working with limited resources.Mike Chavez Painting has built its reputation on surface preparation, craftsmanship, and a consultative approach to both residential and commercial work throughout Sonoma County, Marin County, Napa County, and the greater Bay Area. Those same standards carry into its volunteer work. Service is one of the core values embedded into the culture of the business , and the company remains committed to continuing their volunteer projects through the “Doing Good For Those Who Do Good” initiative.“It’s just kind of what ‘Doing Good For Those Who Do Good’ means to me,” said Chavez. “I want to give back to those people that are doing good for other people in our community.”As Sonoma County continues to rely on nonprofits, youth spaces, shelters, and service organizations to support vulnerable residents, Mike Chavez Painting hopes its volunteer initiative can be one small but meaningful part of that support system. By donating skilled labor instead of just dollars, the company demonstrates how local trades-based businesses can make a lasting impact where it is immediately visible and deeply felt.About Mike Chavez PaintingMike Chavez Painting is a professional painting contractor based in Sonoma County, serving residential and light commercial clients across Northern California. With over two decades of industry experience, the company is known for its commitment to craftsmanship, clear communication, and high-quality finishes. Mike Chavez Painting specializes in sustainable materials, fire-resistant coatings, and custom surface solutions, working closely with homeowners, builders, and architects to deliver results that align with modern design and safety standards. CA Contracting License #939252

Doing Good For Those That Do Good - Mike Chavez Painting

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