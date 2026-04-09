Construction to resume at I-94 Exit 161 in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. — Construction at the Interstate 94 Exit 161 interchange in Bismarck is scheduled to resume the week of April 12 with full project completion expected in early fall 2026. Crews will continue work on the raised medians, southeast ramps, permanent pavement markings, and site cleanup.

Drivers should expect changing traffic patterns, such as temporary lane shifts and occasional closures along Centennial Road/Bismarck Expressway and eastbound I-94 through project completion. Signage will be in place to guide motorists through the work zone.

Remaining work includes:

Southeast ramp construction and remaining raised medians

Sidewalk completion on the northwest ramp

Removal of temporary connections and signals

Permanent signing and pavement markings

Street lighting and landscaping

Final project cleanup

Temporary pavement markings will be refreshed as needed until permanent markings are installed. A temporary signal will be put in place for northbound traffic at the southeast ramp and will transition back to the permanent signal system as the project nears completion.

The I-94 Exit 161 Interchange project, which began in spring 2024, is designed to improve traffic flow by eliminating two left-turn movements and adding right-turn loops for more efficient travel. NDDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as this essential infrastructure project moves forward.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website: dot.nd.gov/exit161.

Up-to-date road conditions and construction information can be found by calling 511 or visiting the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.