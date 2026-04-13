GLS US Expands Texas Footprint with Houston Launch

GLS US launches Houston parcel service April 13, 2026, expanding its Texas footprint with reliable delivery, real-time visibility, and dedicated support.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLS US , a leading regional parcel delivery provider serving the Western United States, today announced the launch of delivery services in the Greater Houston metropolitan area, effective April 13, 2026.The Houston expansion follows GLS’ successful entry into the Dallas-Fort Worth market and reflects the company’s commitment to building a best-in-class regional network across Texas — one of the nation’s most critical delivery markets, a major hub for commerce, trade, and distribution connecting the Gulf Coast, the Midwest, and beyond.“Houston is a market where shippers demand performance, not promises. We’re here to deliver both — with the reliability, visibility, and personal service that businesses in this region deserve,” said JoDawn Whitlock, President, GLS US. “We’re bringing the same branded, reliable, people-first delivery experience our DFW customers count on — and we’re ready to move fast for businesses that need a carrier they can trust.”GLS US brings Houston-area shippers a compelling combination of service, technology, and support, including:• Reliable regional delivery with competitive transit times across the GLS US network• Dedicated delivery teams that drive careful handling and consistent doorstep experiences• Real-time delivery visibility through Visual POD, geo-fencing, and push notifications• Transparent, competitive pricing with straightforward billing and fewer surcharges• Responsive, dedicated account support — direct access to representatives who know your businessHouston’s diverse and fast-moving economy makes it a natural fit for GLS US. The company is well positioned to serve the region’s energy, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors — industries where delivery reliability, compliance, and care are paramount — as well as e-commerce, retail, industrial and wholesale, and beyond.Shippers interested in learning more or getting started can visit www.gls-us.com About GLS USBuilt on decades of logistics experience, GLS US delivers dependable parcel service across the Western United States through a focused regional network. Branded delivery and technology that keeps customers informed create a trusted experience from the first to the final mile. GLS US is part of the GLS Group - one of Europe’s largest parcel service providers, delivering across more than 50 countries and transporting over 900 million parcels annually. For more information, visit www.gls-us.com

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