GLS US Names JoDawn Whitlock as President to Lead Next Phase of Growth

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLS US, a leading provider of parcel delivery services across the Western United States, has announced the appointment of JoDawn Whitlock as President, effective immediately. With over two decades of global logistics leadership, JoDawn brings a proven ability to scale operations, lead digital transformation, and build strong customer-centric strategies.Her appointment marks a pivotal moment for GLS US as the company enters a new phase of digital transformation and strategic growth. With a strong track record of driving innovation and operational excellence, JoDawn will lead efforts to modernize GLS’ infrastructure, harness technology to optimize performance, and expand the network with scalable, customer-centric solutions JoDawn has held senior executive roles in both domestic and international markets, where she successfully led digital transformation initiatives, introduced innovative technology platforms, led M&A integrations, and developed strategies to enhance the customer experience while optimizing operational efficiencies. Her ability to unite innovation with execution has driven results across diverse logistics environments worldwide.“JoDawn’s experience leading large-scale transformation and her passion for delivering exceptional service make her a strong fit for GLS US,” said Jim McKay, CEO of GLS North America. “As we deepen our presence across the West and continue to expand our network, her leadership will play a key role in advancing our strategy and creating even more value for our customers.”GLS US continues to build momentum, enhancing its service footprint from Washington to Texas through strategic investments in people, technology, and infrastructure. JoDawn’s expertise aligns with the company’s focus on providing fast, flexible, and reliable parcel solutions in a dynamic delivery landscape.“I’m excited to join GLS US during such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” said JoDawn. “The team has built an impressive foundation with its modern infrastructure and customer-first approach. I’m looking forward to helping unlock new opportunities for innovation, expanding our capabilities, and delivering exceptional value to our customers and partners.”JoDawn holds executive leadership credentials from Stanford University and Emory University’s Goizueta Business School and has been recognized as an industry thought leader on technology-driven logistics optimization and digital transformation. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Point Loma Nazarene University and a master’s from National University.About GLS USGLS US is a regional leader in parcel delivery, offering reliable, next-day service across the Western United States. GLS US is part of the international GLS Group. For more information, visit www.gls-us.com About GLS GroupGLS Group is one of the largest parcel services providers in Europe, with a strong local presence in almost all countries across the continent. It also operates through wholly owned subsidiaries in Canada and on the USA’s West Coast within one GLS network. This allows GLS to seamlessly connect its customers and communities with millions of parcels and stories every day. GLS’ network connects its markets with high velocity and flexibility to respond to their fast-changing and dynamic nature. The company provides high-quality service tailored to its customers’ needs across more than 50 countries. The GLS network consists of over 120 hubs and more than 1,600 depots, supported by more than 36,700 vans, light vehicles and walkers, and 6,400 trucks. This offers network resilience, superior flexibility, and extended reach. In 2024/25, GLS generated record revenues of 5.9 billion euros and delivered 926 million parcels across the markets. For more information, visit www.gls-group.com

