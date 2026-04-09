British Citizen Charged with Illegally Reentering U.S.

JOHN O’ROURKE, also known as JOHN CASEY, 27, a citizen of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, has been charged by federal criminal complaint with illegally reentering the United States after being deported.

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