Lentech Appoints Mike Majarov as Chief Innovation & Information Technology

To Accelerate Growth and Technology Leadership

ELKRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lentech, a leading provider of space systems services and advanced cloud, cybersecurity, and digital solutions to federal clients, today announced the appointment of Mike Majarov as its Chief Innovation & Information Technology Officer (CITO). This newly established executive role underscores Lentech’s commitment to scaling innovation, strengthening operational excellence, and expanding its position as a trusted technology partner in the government contracting market.As Lentech continues its growth as a technical services and solutions leader, the creation of the CITO role reflects the company’s focus on unifying its technology strategy and aligning innovation with business growth. In this role, Mike will lead Lentech’s overall technology direction, which includes developing and integrating agentic AI products to meet unique and diverse mission needs. He will drive innovation, expand strategic partnerships, and advance enterprise modernization initiatives.“Mike’s appointment represents a pivotal step in our evolution,” said Rose Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Lentech. “We are intentionally investing in leadership that ensures our technology strategy not only supports but accelerates our growth. Mike brings a rare combination of technical depth, operational discipline, and forward-thinking vision that will strengthen our capabilities and enhance the value we deliver to our clients.”About Mike MajarovMike Majarov is an accomplished technology executive with extensive experience leading enterprise IT strategy, digital transformation, and innovation initiatives within complex, regulated environments. As a Lentech leader for over 15 years, he has a proven track record of building high-performing teams, delivering mission-critical solutions, and forging strategic partnerships that drive growth and operational excellence. His expertise spans over 30 years and includes cloud technologies, managed services, cybersecurity, data integration, and emerging agentic AI and digital capabilities, positioning him to lead Lentech’s next phase of innovation and expansion.About LentechLentech is a leading provider of IT, engineering, and technical solutions supporting the U.S. Federal Government. The company specializes in delivering secure, scalable, and mission-focused capabilities that enable clients to operate with confidence in an increasingly complex technology landscape. A 100% employee-owned company, Lentech was recently recognized as a Fast 50 company by Washington Technology

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