Lentech, Inc. Announces Rose Allen as CEO to Drive Growth and Innovation

ELKRIDGE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lentech, Inc., an Employee-Owned organization and a leading provider of IT, engineering and technical solutions and services to the U.S. Federal Government, has appointed Rosalie Allen as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately.Ms. Allen has more than 35 years of experience in the aerospace and defense sector, with a distinguished career focused on designing and executing transformational strategies that drive enterprise growth. Prior to joining Lentech, Ms. Allen served as the Director of Operational Excellence at Alutiiq, leading the development and implementation of accountability systems and scalable operational processes. Ms. Allen also served as President of deciBel Research, where she led engineers, software developers, and scientists supporting the defense and intelligence customers. Earlier, as President of Interfuze Corporation, she guided the company through acquisitions that diversified and expanded its capabilities. Ms. Allen also held the position of Huntsville Site Executive for Booz Allen Hamilton, where she was responsible for developing strategies to drive company growth. During her 19-year tenure at NASA, she progressed through a series of technical and leadership roles, ultimately serving as Director of the Office of Strategic Analysis and Communications at the Marshall Space Flight Center.Gregg Einfalt, interim CEO for Lentech, will resume his role as President, ensuring continuity in the company's leadership and partnering with Rose and the executive team as Lentech pursues multiple initiatives in the defense, intelligence and civil markets."The addition of Rose to our executive team perfectly complements our company’s mission and employee focused culture and leverages her successful vision and approach to achieving growth and customer success in multiple market sectors”, said Gregg Einfalt. Rose Allen added “I am honored to step into the role of CEO at Lentech, Inc., and I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our executive team and our employee owners for their unwavering dedication and hard work that has laid a strong foundation for our future success.”About Lentech, Inc.Lentech, Inc. is a leading provider of IT, engineering and technical solutions and services to the U.S. Federal Government. Lentech, a 100% Employee-Owned company, was recently recognized as a Fast 50 company by Washington Technology. As both a prime contractor and subcontractor, Lentech delivers innovative solutions to support critical government operations and missions.

