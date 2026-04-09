DPS Announces Leadership Changes at April PSC Meeting

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces two leadership changes, which were confirmed by the Public Safety Commission (PSC) during its April meeting at DPS Headquarters.

“DPS prides itself in providing the highest standard of public safety and service to Texans, and the leaders being appointed today will ensure our agency continues to do that,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “These appointments are major wins for the future of this department, and I look forward to seeing all of the tremendous work these individuals will accomplish in their new roles.”

Billy Jack Mims, Region Chief, Central Texas Region

Billy Jack Mims began his career with DPS in 2006, serving as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper assigned to Menard and Texas City until 2009. In 2010, he was promoted to Sergeant on the Governor’s Executive Protection Detail and again to Special Agent in DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division (CID) in 2012. Three years later, Mims joined the Texas Ranger Division and was assigned to Hondo, Austin and San Marcos. In the years that followed, he was promoted to Texas Ranger Lieutenant and Captain in Austin. During that time, he was instrumental in developing the Texas Rangers Public Integrity Unit (PIU) and the Basic Ranger Training School and Program. In 2023, Mims was appointed to Major of Texas Ranger Company “D” in Weslaco. Most recently, he served as Commander of the Texas Rangers Special Operations Group (SOG) in Austin.

Mims holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Texas State University and is an FBI-LEEDA graduate. He is also a certified Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) instructor.

Mims will be stationed in San Antonio. His appointment to Central Texas Region Chief is effective immediately.

Conrad Swan, Assistant Chief, Finance Division

Conrad Swan brings a wealth of experience in financial operations, management and state agency partnerships, with more than 20 years of expertise in accounting, finance and budgetary roles across various Texas government agencies. In these roles, he has worked extensively with the State Auditor’s Office, the Texas Comptroller’s Office and the Legislative Budget Board. Most recently, Swan was the Deputy Budget Director for the Office of the Attorney General, Chief Financial Officer for the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) and Chief Financial Officer for the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR).

Swan holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas State University and graduated summa cum laude with a master’s degree in business administration from St. Edward’s University.

Swan will be stationed at Austin HQ. His appointment is effective immediately.

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(HQ 2026-034)