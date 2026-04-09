Progressive Automations Launches Dedicated E-Commerce and B2B Operations for Linear Actuators in the United Kingdom

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UK engineers, manufacturers, and OEM partners gain direct access to trusted electric linear actuator solutions with local pricing and full product support.

The United Kingdom has a strong culture of engineering innovation, and British manufacturers deserve fast, reliable access to quality motion control components.” — Ajay Arora, CEO, Progressive Automations

UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Progressive Automations , a manufacturer of electric linear actuators and motion control solutions , today announced the dedicated launch of its e-commerce platform and B2B operations for the United Kingdom market. The initiative gives UK-based engineers, manufacturers, and system integrators direct access to the company’s full product range, with pricing in British Pounds (GBP) and tailored support through Progressive Automations.The United Kingdom represents a major hub for advanced manufacturing, robotics, and industrial automation. As UK industries accelerate investment in smart factory technologies, demand for reliable, readily available motion control components continues to grow. Electric linear actuators are central to a wide range of applications including industrial automation, robotics, medical devices, smart furniture, agricultural machinery, and assistive mobility systems.Through its dedicated UK platform, Progressive Automations enables engineers and buyers to browse full product specifications, access engineering documentation, and complete purchases online in GBP, removing friction from the sourcing process. B2B and OEM partners benefit from scalable supply arrangements designed to support volume production and complex integration projects across sectors including defence, healthcare, agri-tech, and consumer product manufacturing.All products supplied to UK customers meet applicable regulatory standards, including UKCA and RoHS compliance, ensuring they satisfy the safety and environmental requirements expected by British manufacturers and system integrators following the UK’s departure from the European Union. CE-marked products remain available for customers supplying into EU markets.Progressive Automations brings more than a decade of experience designing and supplying electric linear actuators to customers worldwide, from independent engineers and startups to global manufacturers developing advanced automation equipment and intelligent products. The company’s UK launch builds on its broader European expansion and reflects its commitment to making dependable motion control technology accessible in every major industrial market.UK customers and B2B partners can explore the full product range, request a quote, or contact the sales teamAbout Progressive AutomationsProgressive Automations designs and manufactures electric linear actuators and motion control solutions used in industrial automation, robotics, medical equipment, furniture automation, agriculture, and mobility systems. The company provides actuator technology and engineering resources to innovators, engineers, and manufacturers worldwide.

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