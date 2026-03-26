Progressive Automations Expands E-Commerce and B2B Operations for Linear Actuators Across Europe

what is linear actuator

Expansion strengthens access to automation solutions for engineers, manufacturers, and OEM partners across key European markets.

Europe represents one of the fastest-growing markets for motion technologies. By expanding our e-commerce infrastructure and B2B partnerships, we are making it easier for engineers and manufacturers” — Ajay Arora

GERMANY, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Progressive Automations , a manufacturer of electric linear actuators and motion control solutions , today announced the expansion of its e-commerce and B2B operations across Europe. The initiative strengthens the company's ability to support engineers, manufacturers, and system integrators with reliable automation solutions throughout the region.The expansion improves access to Progressive Automations' portfolio of electric linear actuators and motion control components for customers across the United Kingdom and major European markets. The company will support customers throughout Western Europe, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and Eastern Europe, including Germany, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Hungary.As industries across Europe continue to accelerate the adoption of automation technologies, demand for reliable motion control components is rising. Electric linear actuators are widely used in applications such as industrial automation, robotics, medical equipment, smart furniture, agricultural machinery, and mobility systems.Through its expanded European operations, Progressive Automations aims to simplify sourcing and product integration for both individual engineers and industrial buyers. Customers can access product specifications, engineering documentation, and online purchasing directly through the company's e-commerce platform, while B2B partners benefit from scalable supply options for OEM manufacturing and system integration projects.Europe represents one of the fastest-growing markets for automation and motion control technologies. By expanding our e-commerce infrastructure and strengthening B2B partnerships across the region, we are making it easier for engineers and manufacturers to access dependable linear actuator solutions for their systems and products.All products distributed within the European market meet relevant regulatory requirements, including CE and RoHS compliance, ensuring they meet the safety and environmental standards expected by European manufacturers and integrators.Progressive Automations brings more than a decade of experience designing and supplying electric linear actuators used in automation and motion control systems worldwide. The company serves a wide range of customers, from independent engineers and startups to global manufacturers developing advanced automation equipment and intelligent products.This expansion reflects Progressive Automations' ongoing commitment to supporting innovation and automation across international markets.For more information about Progressive Automations and its actuator solutions, visit https://www.progressiveautomations.com About Progressive AutomationsProgressive Automations designs and manufactures electric linear actuators and motion control solutions used in industrial automation, robotics, medical equipment, furniture automation, agriculture, and mobility systems. The company provides actuator technology and engineering resources to innovators, engineers, and manufacturers worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.