Barrett Bergmann Home Launches Custom Bedding Program at High Point Market Through Exclusive Designer Collaborations

Barrett Bergmann Home is a luxury home brand built for designers by designers. The trade-only brand offers custom capabilities, exceptional craftsmanship, and unexpected details. The BBH founders, Dwayne Bergman & Kyle Barrett, invite the designers and the media to join them for a special reception in their InterHall Booth IH207 & IH210 on Monday, April 27th at 11:00 am ET. Shown in their High Point showroom, Texas-based Kyle Barrett and Florida-based Dwayne Bergmann have channeled their distinct creative styles to form a unified vision, designed in harmony. Escape into the sumptuous comfort of Barrett Bergmann Home Bedding. The modern yet timeless designs are offered in an array of textures ranging from ultra-soft to sleek matte or radiant shine finishes. Since establishing BBH in 2025 Kyle and Dwayne have showcased their luxury collections at markets and trade shows across the country, growing their trade clientele, expanding their product categories and introducing new collections each quarter.

BBH's Custom Bedding Program debuts via an Exclusive Designer Collaboration with Parker Bowie Larson, Lisa and Everick Brown, Kim Radovich, and Traci Connell.

We’re excited to demonstrate how different designers use the same framework in entirely different ways. It really shows how adaptable the custom program is, and how personal the results can become.” — Dwayne Bergmann, co-founder of Barrett Bergmann Home

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This spring at High Point Market, a luxury home brand built for designers by designers, Barrett Bergmann Home will debut its new Custom Bedding Program. The designer driven offering allows trade clients to create fully customized bedding through hundreds of curated fabric combinations applied across signature BBH templates.Launching at their IHFC Booth IH207 & IH210, the program will be showcased through four exclusive designer collaborations featuring custom bedding created by interior designers Parker Bowie Larson, Lisa and Everick Brown, Kim Radovich, and Traci Connell. Each collection has interpreted the program through their own distinct design perspective and will be on display during the spring Market.The founders of BBH, will host a special reception in their InterHall Booth IH207 & IH210 on Monday, April 27th at 11:00 am ET, to raise a glass where they will share product development + designs insights with their four collaborators.“We built this program to give designers more ownership over the finished product, allowing them to bring their own point of view into a room without the time, pricing, or complexity that custom bedding can often require,” said Kyle Barrett, co-founder of Barrett Bergmann Home. Kyle added their new bedding program was developed to give designers a more accessible path to custom bedding, allowing them to specify fabric placement across duvet covers, euros, shams, and bolsters while working within established BBH bedding forms. By eliminating much of the complexity and cost traditionally associated with custom bedding, the offering creates a streamlined process that supports both creative flexibility and strong margins.“We’re so excited to demonstrate how four completely different designers use the same framework in entirely different ways. It really shows how adaptable the program is, and how personal the results can become,” said Dwayne Bergmann, co-founder of Barrett Bergmann Home.Each collaboration demonstrates how the BBH Custom Bedding Program can shift across aesthetics, from tailored and restrained to layered and expressive, reinforcing the brand’s core philosophy of being for designers, by designers.Since establishing BBH in 2025 Kyle and Dwayne have showcased their luxury collections at markets and trade shows across the country, growing their trade clientele, expanding their product categories and introducing new collections each quarter.Beyond bedding, Barrett Bergmann Home will also present new introductions across several core categories, including expanded real touch floral arrangements, new custom vanity designs, bath accessories, and additions to the brand’s growing home fragrance collection.Together, the High Point Market presentation reflects the brand’s continued focus on customization, craftsmanship, and product categories that help designers create highly personal interiors while supporting long term business value.Barrett Bergmann HomeHigh Point Market April 2026IHFC, Booth IH207 & IH210About Barrett Bergmann HomeBarrett Bergmann Home is a luxury home brand built for designers by designers. Partners and designers, Texas-based Kyle Barrett and Florida-based Dwayne Bergmann have channeled their distinct creative styles to form a unified vision, designed in harmony. Craft your personalized expression of style with their collection of thoughtfully designed furnishings, real touch florals, home fragrances, linens, and decorative accessories for home and bath. The trade-only brand offers custom capabilities, exceptional craftsmanship, and unexpected details. Barrett Bergmann Home products are designed to meet the standards of their discerning peers, alleviating the pain points many designers face when sourcing quality, innovative, and beautiful pieces. To register for a trade account , visit their website to sign up today.

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