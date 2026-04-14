California lifestyle brand PS HomeBoys lands a high-profile activation at Palm Springs International Airport

PS HomeBoys’ activation debuts a swanky lounge at PSP International, welcoming festival guests with MODA Mocktails. Palm Springs tourists, stop by the PS HomeBoys x MODA Mocktails lounge before embarking on their adventures at Coachella Music Festival. PS HomeBoys brings a bit of whimsical fun, and a whole lot of colorful modern vibes and a taste of Palm Springs lifestyle. PS HomeBoys' co-founders are proud to bring a cheeky approach to marketing and are always looking to collaborate with like minded high-energy companies. Every can of MODA is made with clean, bold, cocktail-inspired flavors with a refreshing twist of 10% real juice. MODA is here to make the moment memorable, not alcohol required.

PS HomeBoys’ activation debuts a swanky lounge at PSP International, welcoming airport guests with MODA Mocktails ahead of Coachella and Stagecoach festivals.

We are thrilled to share news about our activation created with MODA Mocktails to bring a bit of fashionable fun to the Palm Springs International Airport.” — PS HomeBoys co-owners Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman

PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestyle brand PS HomeBoys , and Palm Springs retailer, is sharing exciting details about a multi-week activation and collaboration with MODA Mocktails which was created as a way to welcome airport guests with a taste of the quintessential Palm Springs lifestyle.“We are thrilled to share news about our high profile activation at Palm Springs International Airport. We created this lounge to bring a bit of fashionable fun to our desert communities, and to greet airport guests as they touch down in PSP. Whether tourists are in the area for the first time or embarking on their annual adventures at Coachella and Stagecoach Music Festivals, we aim to bring whimsical fun, and a whole lot of colorful modern vibes for our community's enjoyment." PS HomeBoys co-owners Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman shared, “We are also honored to be one of a few high profile brands being featured at PSP, as a way to welcome consumer and entertainment audiences, with their first taste of what living a Palm Springs PS HomeBoys lifestyle is all about.”PS HomeBoys explains their three-week activation will be featured alongside national brands MODA Mocktails, Dove and Neutrogena. The activation at PSP debuts Thursday, April 9th, coinciding with Coachella (April 10-12, April 17-19) and runs through Stagecoach (April 24-26).“As a lifestyle brand we are always looking for innovative ways to bring a bit of ‘PS HomeBoys’ je ne sais quoi’ out into the local community. Through our trendsetting and cheeky approach to marketing we look to create collaborative partnerships with like minded high-energy companies that are open reaching the 250,000 + festival attendees that flock to Palm Springs from all across the globe during Coachella and Stagecoach.” Niels Kosman, designer and PS HomeBoys co-owner shared. “We also love inviting guests to stop by our design showroom which highlights the best in Palm Springs lifestyle gifts, fashion and more. And for festival goers who are ready to get your Coachella and Stagecoach vibes on, our PS HomeBoys Boutique, is not to be missed!’’Voted as Best Furniture Store in the Coachella Valley multiple times, by desert community residents, vacation renters and by designers and design enthusiasts alike who fell in love with their endless array lifestyle decor, PS HomeBoys is also known throughout SoCal as the premier destination with the largest collection of customized wallcovering, wallpapers, wall fabrics and murals, in an array of styles, colors and prices.“Beyond what a HUGE opportunity this is for PS HomeBoys’ Jeremy and Niels have driving traffic to their two retail establishments, the major influence that Palm Springs city delivers for mid-century modern enthusiasts during Modernism, comes completely alive in a new way for festival goers during Coachella and Stagecoach. From festival clothing, accessories, handbags, sunglasses, this is all part of the magic that PS HomeBoys offers in both of their retail stores.” PS HomeBoys’ Marketing Director, Serena Martin, founder of 24/7 Creative Agency, commented, “The culture these two entrepreneurs have cultivated for Palm Springs and the surrounding desert communities is truly inspiring. In the six years since they opened their doors they have become a big part of beating heart, that is what makes everyone love visiting Palm Springs. The activation at the PSP airport has solidified themselves as an iconic lifestyle brand, similar to what Phillips Collection created at the GSO Airport in North Carolina, and will be a beautiful way to greet tourists, in a swanky one of a kind lounge with the energetic vibe that makes PS HomeBoys the successful lifestyle brand they are today.”PS HomeBoys celebrated their sixth year in business from first opening of their iconic pink doors on 108 S Indian Canyon Drive, and is regarded as the Palm Springs destination for all things fabulous. Their outrageously bold and colorful modern design showroom caters to providing mid-century enthusiasts, consumers and design professionals with endless options of indoor and outdoor furniture, the latest trends in designer fashion and much more.Keeping their pulse on what’s fresh and new three years ago PS HomeBoys had an opportunity to open a small boutique at 230 N Palm Canyon Dr, the most trafficked boulevard in Palm Springs. With their second store this chic location allowed their team to partner with even more apparel brands and features the hottest designer fashion, lounge + cabana wear, alongside a wide range of fashion accessories, gifts and collectibles.“We are thrilled to be one of the leading retail destinations, where tourists and locals can find the Palm Springs lifestyle decor, accessories, artwork, clothing and more. Since the first day we opened our iconic pink doors, we have continued to grow and be an affordable and design savvy resource for Palm Springs and our nearby communities.” Jeremy Taylor, interior designer and co-owner of PS HomeBoys shared, “Artfully blending an elegant mix of modern furniture, home décor, wallcovering, apparel and original art, we continue to set ourselves apart with one-of-a-kind collectibles, and a unique one-stop-shop approach. We are constantly on the hunt for new vendors and our merchandise is evolving as we adapt to stay ahead of market trends, with the goal to continually WOW customers, with a curated look all its own.”Both stores specialize in providing a wide range of accessories and tabletop, home accents such as Jonathan Adler, gifts, and lifestyle fashion. Their design showroom on Indian Canyon offers colorful furniture, rugs, pillows, beautiful lighting, glamorous decor, as well as an opportunity to discover original art, alongside mid-century sculpture wall decor and emerging local artists who showcase their original art. PS HomeBoys design and retail showroom is located at 108 South Indian Canyon Palm Springs, CA, 92262 and the PS HomeBoys Boutique is located at 230 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262. Check out their new brand video , to get a sneak peek behind their iconic pink doors.PS HomeBoys | Who We Are:PS HomeBoys is a fabulous lifestyle and design showroom in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. Step beyond our Pink Doors to shop a well-curated selection of indoor - outdoor furniture, accessories, home décor, gifts, and original art. Browse through an extensive wallpaper library to find that perfect look for any room.PS HomeBoys showroom offers 1000’s of items from every category imaginable. With new inventory that grows each and every month and a friendly staff that will help you to find everything you need to design your perfect living space.Offering cash & carry and delivery options for in-stock and made-to-order furnishings, PS HomeBoys also offers full remodeling, design and installation services, real estate, and staging throughout the desert communities and beyond. Visit their showroom today to make your space a reflection of YOU!PS HomeBoys108 South Indian Canyon Palm Springs, CA, CA 92262230 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262ph: (760) 318-7388 | e: Info@pshomeboys.comMODA Mocktails | Who We Are:When my mom and I couldn’t find non-alcoholic drinks that actually tasted like the delicious cocktails we enjoy, we decided to make our own. MODA was born from that craving. We provide an experience that allows people to enjoy every moment, without compromise.The name MODA is a nod to our relationship MOther + DAughter, but also means style. Because choosing not to drink alcohol doesn’t mean giving up taste, ritual, or fun. Every can of MODA is made with clean, bold, cocktail-inspired flavors with a refreshing twist of 10% real juice. MODA is here to make the moment memorable, not alcohol required. Thanks for being here! We hope you love it as much as we do.MODA MocktailsNewport Beach, CA 92660Toll Free: (877) 510-6632info@modamocktails.com###

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