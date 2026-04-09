North Dakota debuts coordinated ND Row at AUVSI Xponential conference

North Dakota will introduce its first coordinated ND Row at the 2026 Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) Xponential conference, bringing together organizations across the state’s unmanned and autonomous systems sector. The ND Row will highlight North Dakota’s leadership in defense innovation, advanced manufacturing and autonomous technologies.

The effort unites major contributors including the University of North Dakota, the Northern Plains UAS Test Site and several industry partners. It reflects a new approach to showcasing North Dakota’s capabilities on a national stage.

“As North Dakota aligns more closely with defense and national security needs, our ecosystem is operating with a new level of coordination,” said Landon Johnson, UAS business development manager at the North Dakota Department of Commerce. “The ND Row offers a strong platform to demonstrate the expertise, innovation and industry momentum taking shape in our state.”

ND Row participants say the collaboration will help elevate the state’s visibility among industry and federal decision makers.

"I'm excited to be part of demonstrating the strength of the ND ecosystem,” said UND Associate Vice President for Research-National Security Dr. Mark Askelson. “This strength has been developed through vision and hard work that have spanned decades. ND Row brings real solutions to real challenges and helps the state, region and nation realize the benefits of autonomy through insight, innovation, and partnership."

The ND Row will be located next to the Michigan Defense Expo (MDEX) pavilion, giving exhibitors direct access to Army program leaders and defense buyers. AUVSI Xponential and MDEX will run at the same time, creating expanded opportunities for engagement.

For more information about North Dakota’s Autonomous Systems, visit https://ndgov.link/AutonomousSystems.