Governor’s Photo Contest invites North Dakotans to capture the spirit of a legendary state

The 2026 North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest for Travel and Tourism is now open, inviting North Dakotans to share the beauty, character and inspiration found across the state. A partnership of the Office of Gov. Kelly Armstrong, AAA, North Dakota Tourism and the North Dakota Council on the Arts, the annual contest celebrates storytellers whose photography highlights North Dakota’s landscapes and communities.

This year’s contest carries added significance as the state marks America’s 250th anniversary and prepares to welcome visitors to the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. Roosevelt’s deep connection to the North Dakota Badlands and his reflection that he “would not have been president” without his experiences here shape this year’s theme. Entrants are encouraged to capture the places and moments that continue to inspire people to “Be Legendary.”

“North Dakota has a way of grounding you and lifting you up at the same time,” Armstrong said. “From the sweeping views of the North Dakota Badlands to the small-town traditions that bring people together, this contest is an opportunity to celebrate what makes our state remarkable. I look forward to seeing the creativity and pride that shine through in this year’s submissions.”

Photographers and videographers may submit entries across six categories that reflect the many sides of North Dakota, including Outdoors, Events, Wildlife, Must-See Places, Skies and the new vertical video category “Call It Home.” Each category offers a chance to highlight the state’s natural beauty, community life and legendary sense of place.

Winners in each category will receive a $250 cash prize. Honorable mentions will receive $75 and North Dakota merchandise. One standout submission will earn the Governor’s Choice award, which includes an additional $300 and a one-year AAA membership. Winning imagery will appear in partner promotions and be displayed at the North Dakota Capitol in November.

Photos and videos may be submitted via Instagram, Flickr or the official entry form. Full submission details are available at https://belegendary.link/GovPhotoContest26.

The contest is open through Aug. 31, 2026.