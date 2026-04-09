Tectus Launches Mobile Platform for On-Demand Security Services

Tectus brings on-demand security to a mobile-first platform, simplifying how businesses secure coverage when and where it’s needed.

Platform enables businesses to quickly request, manage, and deploy vetted security services through a streamlined mobile experience.

We built Tectus to make it faster and easier for businesses to access reliable security without the usual friction” — Justin Dennis

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tectus, a modern security services platform, announced the continued rollout and expansion of its client application, designed to help businesses request, manage, and access licensed security services through a more streamlined digital experience. Now available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, the platform provides businesses with faster access to vetted security providers across a growing national network.

The launch addresses a long-standing challenge in the physical security industry, where securing coverage—especially across multiple locations or on short notice—often remains manual, fragmented, and time-consuming. Tectus was built to simplify that process by centralizing requests, improving workflow efficiency, and connecting clients with qualified providers through a modern, mobile-first platform.

“Tectus was built to solve a problem we kept seeing across the industry,” said Justin Dennis, Founder of Tectus. “Getting reliable security coverage can still be inconsistent and harder than it should be. We wanted to create a platform that makes the process cleaner, faster, and easier to manage while maintaining strong standards around vendor quality and compliance.”

Tectus enables businesses to submit service requests based on location, timing, and specific requirements, with workflows designed to match clients with appropriate licensed security companies based on service needs and availability. The platform currently supports a wide range of services, including executive protection, event security, retail and commercial security, mobile patrol, temporary coverage, and other specialized services where legally permitted.

Tectus works with a growing network of licensed security companies across the United States and continues to expand as additional vendors complete its vetting process. Vendor review includes licensing validation, insurance verification, compliance checks, and ongoing monitoring. Security personnel are employed and managed by the companies they work for, which remain responsible for hiring, training, licensing, and oversight.

Tectus is designed to reduce friction for businesses seeking security coverage while improving operational efficiency for both clients and service providers. By digitizing and standardizing the request and coordination process, the platform aims to bring greater transparency, speed, and reliability to an industry that has traditionally lacked centralized infrastructure.

“Tectus is still early, but the mission is clear,” Dennis added. “We want to raise the standard for how security services are requested and delivered and build something that creates real value for both clients and quality vendors.”

For more information, visit:

https://tectusapp.com/

Download Tectus on the Apple App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tectus/id6758456782

Download Tectus on Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.tectusapp.client

About Tectus

Tectus is a modern security services platform that helps businesses request, manage, and access licensed security coverage through a more efficient digital workflow. By connecting clients with vetted security companies, Tectus simplifies how security services are sourced and coordinated while maintaining strong standards around compliance and vendor quality. The company’s mission is to raise the standard across the security industry through technology, accountability, and improved operational infrastructure.

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