Lipsky Lowe Associate Rebecca Pattiz Featured in Law360 on Worker Misclassification Case

Commentary highlights claims of unpaid wages and overtime violations in a multi-worker lawsuit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lipsky Lowe LLP is pleased to announce that Associate Attorney Rebecca Pattiz was recently featured in Law360, where she provided commentary on a newly filed wage and hour lawsuit involving alleged worker misclassification in the New York security industry. The article , entitled “NY Guards Say Security Cos. Labeled Them Contractors,” covers a proposed class and collective action filed in federal court alleging that two security companies improperly classified guards as independent contractors, resulting in unpaid wages and overtime violations under federal and state law. The case is Ingram v. Pinder Security Systems et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-02712, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.Pattiz, who represents the plaintiff alongside Founding Partner Douglas Lipsky, offered insight into the claims at the center of the case. In her statement to Law360, she emphasized the nature of the work performed and the importance of fair compensation.“Mr. Ingram did demanding and risky work as a security guard to protect businesses and their customers,” said Pattiz. “This suit seeks to hold defendants accountable for failing to pay their workers fairly and transparently.”The lawsuit alleges that the defendants exercised significant control over workers while classifying them as independent contractors, a distinction that can limit access to minimum wage, overtime protections, and other legal safeguards. The case seeks to recover unpaid wages, damages, and other relief on behalf of affected workers.Pattiz’s inclusion in Law360 reflects Lipsky Lowe LLP’s continued involvement in employment litigation and its commitment to advocating for workers facing wage and hour violations.About Lipsky Lowe LLPLipsky Lowe LLP is a New York-based employment law firm representing employees in complex workplace disputes, including wage and hour violations, discrimination, retaliation, and whistleblower claims. For more information, visit lipskylowe.com

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