Anthony Mahan Featured in National Veterinary Industry Publications on Independent Practice Growth

Veterinary attorney highlights resurgence in independent practice ownership.

BELLEVUE, KY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anthony Mahan , founder of Mahan Law, was recently featured in two leading veterinary industry publications, including Today’s Veterinary Business and Veterinary Information Network (VIN) News, where he provided insight on emerging trends in veterinary practice ownership.In the Today’s Veterinary Business article, The Revival of Independent Veterinary Practice, Mahan discussed a notable shift in the veterinary industry toward independent ownership. Drawing on data from his firm, he noted a significant increase in veterinarian-to-veterinarian practice sales and a rise in startup activity.“Over the past 12 to 18 months, we’ve observed a clear resurgence in independent veterinary practice ownership,” Mahan said. He also reported that independent transactions now account for the majority of deals his firm handles, reflecting a broader shift away from corporate consolidation and toward ownership models that prioritize autonomy and long-term growth.Mahan was also cited in a separate article published by the Veterinary Information Network (VIN), where he provided additional perspective on the evolving veterinary business environment and the legal considerations associated with practice ownership and transactions.As both a veterinary attorney and practice owner, Mahan brings a unique perspective to the industry. His firm regularly advises veterinary professionals nationwide on practice acquisitions, startups, compliance, and transactional matters, helping clients make informed decisions in a rapidly changing market.“These shifts reflect a growing interest among veterinarians in building practices that align their professional goals and personal priorities,” said Mahan. “We’re seeing more practitioners take an active role in shaping the future of their careers through ownership.”To learn more about Anthony Mahan and Mahan Law, visit our website at mahanlaw.com.About Mahan LawMahan Law is a veterinary-focused law firm providing legal counsel to veterinary professionals across the United States. The firm advises clients on practice purchases, sales, startups, compliance, and business structuring, offering practical guidance tailored to the unique needs of the veterinary industry.

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