Hartman Attorneys at Law Secures Not Guilty Verdicts in Five-Day Jury Trial

Client acquitted of multiple serious charges following jury deliberation.

This result reflects the importance of thoroughly examining the evidence and holding the State to its burden of proof.” — Christian Hartman

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hartman Attorneys at Law secured not guilty verdicts on multiple serious charges following a five-day jury trial in Maryland (Case No. C-10-CR-24-000470).The client faced charges including second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense, and second-degree assault. After approximately two hours of deliberation, the jury returned verdicts of not guilty on all of these charges. The jury did return a guilty verdict on a separate count of visual surveillance.During the trial, the State presented nine witnesses. The defense conducted extensive cross-examination, including more than four hours questioning the complaining witness and an additional four hours examining the lead detective. Testimony also revealed limitations in the forensic evidence presented, including an acknowledgment from a DNA expert that a full DNA analysis had not been completed.“This result reflects the importance of thoroughly examining the evidence and holding the State to its burden of proof,” said Christian Hartman , Criminal Defense Attorney at Hartman Attorneys at Law. “Jury trials require careful preparation and a willingness to challenge assumptions at every stage.”The outcome reflects Hartman Attorneys at Law’s disciplined approach to trial, built on preparation, strategic cross-examination, and careful review of the evidence. To learn more about Hartman Attorneys at Law, visit our website at hartmancriminallaw.com About Hartman Attorneys at LawHartman Attorneys at Law is a criminal defense law firm based in Annapolis, Maryland, serving clients throughout Anne Arundel County. Attorney Christian Hartman is a Certified Criminal Law Attorney and former prosecutor who provides clients with direct, personalized representation. The firm offers free initial consultations and is available 24/7.Hartman Attorneys at Law116 Defense HwySuite 300Annapolis, MD 21401

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