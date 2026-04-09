Bus News Spring 2026

Unlock the City: HSR for Youth (Ages 13–19)

Hamilton is way too big to explore on foot. Whether you’re hitting the library for a study session, grabbing a coffee downtown with friends, or just trying to get to first period, HSR is your low-cost VIP pass to the city.

Cheap Seats: Dedicated youth fares because we know your wallet has better things to do.

Dedicated youth fares because we know your wallet has better things to do. The "Secret" Hack: Use HSR’s Weekly Loyalty Program. Hit 11 paid rides between Monday and Sunday, and the rest of your week is totally free. It’s like a "Buy 11, Get the Rest Free" deal for the whole city.

Use HSR’s Weekly Loyalty Program. Hit 11 paid rides between Monday and Sunday, and the rest of your week is totally free. It’s like a "Buy 11, Get the Rest Free" deal for the whole city. Tap & Forget It: Use a PRESTO card for the fastest boarding. Link it to the app so if your card goes missing, your balance doesn't.

Learn more about HSR Fares at hamilton.ca/HSRfares

#TransitTip: Tap your card, save your cash, and get where you’re going without the "Where’s my bus change?" panic.

Making the Invisible Visible

HSR is proud to support the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower. This program helps people with non-visible disabilities feel seen and supported.

Not all disabilities are visible, and they may affect how people use transit. You can choose to wear a Sunflower lanyard or wristband to show that you may need extra time, patience, or help.

You can wear the Sunflower anytime. When you wear it on the bus, in terminals, at the customer service counter, or at community events, HSR staff will recognize the symbol and understand what it means.

Wearing a Sunflower lanyard or wristband is your choice. You do not need to share or explain your disability to HSR staff or other customers.

Faster taps and smarter travel with the latest upgrades from PRESTO

In late March 2026, PRESTO introduced a new website and updates to its app, making it easier for HSR customers to buy, manage and pay for transit all in one place.

Lost something on the bus? We can help!

Losing something can be stressful. If you left an item on the bus, we’ll do our best to help you find it.

Picking up your lost item

Once we confirm we have your item, you can pick it up at the HSR Customer Service Counter at the Hamilton GO Centre, 36 Hunter St. E., Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Items lost the day before will be available after 11 am.

Lost bike?

Bikes are to be picked up at the Mountain Transit Centre (2200 Upper James St.). Call ahead to schedule a pick-up time.

How long we keep items

Lost items are held for 10 days. After that, they are donated or thrown away.

Perishable items are thrown out.

Illegal items are turned over to Hamilton Police Service.

Found an item?

If you spot something left behind on the bus, please give it to the bus driver. They’ll make sure it gets to lost and found.

Learn more at hamilton.ca/usingHSR

HSR Next: We want to hear from you!

Need a closer stop at night?

HSR’s Request Stop has you covered. Your safety is our priority! That’s why HSR offers Request Stop after 8 p.m., allowing you to exit the bus at a safe location along the route, even if it’s not a regular stop. Note: Request Stop is not available on express routes 10 - B-Line & 20 - A-Line.

Speak Up. Speak Out.

"Speak Up, Speak Out." encourages transit customers to report any harassment or hate incidents to Hamilton Police.

HSR supports the City of Hamilton’s focus to make Hamilton a more welcoming, equitable and inclusive community.

HSR condemns racism in all forms and is opposed to any imagery, speech or action that is hate-motivated or discriminatory in any shape or form.

HSR is committed to a welcoming, equitable and inclusive community and condemns any imagery, speech or action that is hate-motivated or discriminatory in any shape or form.

Affordable Transit with Fare Assist

Effective January 1, 2026, save 50% on your transit fare with Fare Assist.

Hamilton residents with household incomes below the Low-Income Measure qualify for a 50% Fare Assist discount on single-ride PRESTO fares for themselves and their family. Eligibility is based on Total Household Income, regardless of income source.