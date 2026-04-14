Hamilton water billing moving to the City with no changes to service or rates

HAMILTON, ON – Starting April 2026, Hamilton residents and businesses will start receiving water service bills directly from the City’s Hamilton Utilities Billing (HUB) team. There are no changes to water service, quality or rates. Residents and businesses can expect a seamless transition with no disruption to service or billing.

This change follows Alectra Utilities’ decision to discontinue water billing services. The City has been working to ensure a smooth transition.

“This new chapter marks an important milestone in our commitment to improving service delivery by bringing utility billing in-house," said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “Residents and businesses can expect a seamless transition with no disruption to their water service or their billing. We are thankful for our partnership with Alectra Utilities and the hard work of all staff who have made this possible.”

By transitioning to a City-managed service, Hamilton aims to:

Ensure a seamless transition for all residents and businesses

Make it easier to get help with billing questions through direct customer service

Provide secure access to water billing and account information

Offer clear, transparent billing information

HUB is designed with residents in mind,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “Residents will have one place to manage their water account, making it easier to understand their usage and access support when they need it.”

The first HUB water bill will include a new account number, which customers should use for all future payments. Customers can sign up at my.hamilton.ca, the City’s new online service portal, to manage their account, make payments and access billing information.

Customers currently enrolled in pre-authorized debits (PAD) with Alectra Utilities will need to re-enrol with HUB to continue automatic payments. Existing pre-authorized debit arrangements with Alectra will not transfer automatically. If you do not re-enrol, alternative payment options will be available and can be found on Hamilton.ca/HUB.

Customers who are not currently enrolled in pre-authorized debits do not need to take any action and will receive their first bill from the City beginning in April 2026.

For more information about Hamilton Utilities Billing and the transition, visit hamilton.ca/HUB.

Quick Facts

Pre-Authorized Payments (formerly known as PAP) are now referred to as Pre-Authorized Debits (PAD). This terminology update reflects official bank standards

Alectra Utilities will focus exclusively on electricity services and will no longer provide water billing, leading the City to implement Hamilton Utilities Billing.

Customers who receive their electricity billing from Alectra will continue to do so, with no changes or impacts.

All customers were mailed a welcome letter with FAQs from the City of Hamilton before their first HUB bill.

Additional Resources