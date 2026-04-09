Form & Function Expands to Katonah with New Longevity-Focused Practice Featuring Advanced HaloRED Therapy

Following the success of the East Meadow location, a second Katonah, NY location opens, specializing in diagnostic testing and elevated wellness modalities.

This new space allows us to offer a deeper approach to wellness, one centered on longevity and helping people thrive.” — Linda Harkavy, MD

KATONAH, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness is expanding its presence with the opening of a new location in Katonah, NY, building on the success of its established East Meadow practice. Under the direction of Linda Harkavy, MD, the Westchester County destination will specialize in longevity-focused care, diagnostic testing , and elevated wellness modalities, including the advanced HaloRED O₂ system that combines three complementary therapies into a single restorative session.The expansion arrives as interest in integrative and longevity-focused wellness continues to grow throughout the Hudson Valley region. While the East Meadow location has served Long Island residents with comprehensive aesthetics and wellness services, the new Katonah practice has been purposefully designed to meet increasing demand for advanced diagnostic capabilities and cutting-edge wellness technologies in Westchester County.Central to the Katonah location's elevated offerings is the HaloRED O₂ system, which recently earned placement in the Top 20 of the Biohacking Index 2025. The system distinguishes itself through its integration of three distinct therapeutic elements that work in concert to create what many describe as a more complete wellness experience.The first component, halotherapy or dry salt therapy, supports the respiratory system by helping to cleanse and open the airways. This creates a foundation for deeper, more efficient breathing throughout the session. The second element, red light therapy , works at the cellular level to support energy production and recovery processes. The third component involves an oxygen concentrator that enriches the surrounding air, enhancing how the body receives and utilizes the benefits of the other two therapies.The oxygen enrichment system operates through a process called Pressure Swing Adsorption, which draws in normal room air and gently separates oxygen from nitrogen in real time. This creates a continuous flow of oxygen-enriched air delivered into the environment throughout each session. Unlike hyperbaric systems, there is no pressurization, no sealed chamber, and no tanks or refills required. The result is simply a steady supply of refreshed, optimized air that supports the body's natural processes.When oxygen availability is increased in this manner, individuals often report experiencing a greater sense of ease in breathing, feelings of lightness and clarity, and more efficient recovery following physical or mental strain. The combination of clearer airways supporting oxygen intake, enhanced oxygen supporting cellular energy, and therapeutic light supporting recovery creates an environment where these benefits may be experienced simultaneously.Linda Harkavy, MD, who leads both Form & Function locations, expressed enthusiasm about bringing this specialized focus to Westchester County. "This new space allows us to offer a deeper approach to wellness, one centered on longevity and helping people thrive," said Dr. Harkavy.The Katonah practice reflects an evolution in the services Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness provides, with diagnostic testing capabilities that allow for more personalized wellness planning. Dr. Harkavy brings her medical expertise to this expanded vision with a philosophy centered on creating environments where the body can do what it does best when given proper support and information.The new location has been designed to serve residents throughout Westchester County and the surrounding Hudson Valley region who are interested in exploring integrative approaches to longevity and wellness. The practice will offer sessions and services that can accommodate varying schedules and wellness objectives, with the HaloRED O₂ system and diagnostic testing serving as an integral part of the experience.The Katonah expansion represents a new chapter for Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness, offering area residents access to elevated wellness modalities previously unavailable in the region. The practice welcomes individuals who are curious about how these combined therapies and diagnostic approaches might support their long-term health goals.About Form & Function Aesthetics and WellnessForm & Function Aesthetics and Wellness is an integrative wellness practice with locations in East Meadow and Katonah, New York, under the direction of Linda Harkavy, MD. The Katonah location specializes in longevity-focused care, diagnostic testing, and advanced wellness technologies, including the HaloRED O₂ system. The practice serves Long Island, Westchester County, and the greater Hudson Valley region.For more information about Form & Function Aesthetics and Wellness or to inquire about services, please visit formandfunctionaesthetics.com or call (516) 515-9113.

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