Fibank and PwC are launching the second edition of Sofia Compliance Forum

Sofia Compliance Forum

SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibank and PwC are the organizers of the second edition of the Sofia Compliance Forum, dedicated to the role of compliance in the modern business environment, which will take place on April 29, 2026 at John Atanasoff Hall in Sofia Tech Park. The theme of this year's event will be "Compliance in the Age of Accountability".

Following the successful first edition in 2025, which became a platform for professional dialogue on compliance topics and gathered over 200 guests, Sofia Compliance Forum 2026 builds on the concept by highlighting compliance as a management, strategic and leadership function.

This year, the focus will be on issues of accountability, risk management, the role of management and boards, technology as a tool for decision-making, as well as real-life situations in which control systems come under pressure. The program brings together Bulgarian and international industry leaders, business and financial sector representatives, and regulatory experts. Main topics include the relationship between compliance and good governance, supervisory expectations for organizations, artificial intelligence and automation, economic crimes beyond AML, as well as navigating the tension between business objectives and regulatory requirements.

The opening session of the forum will feature: Anton Petrov, Chief Compliance Officer and member of the Management Board of Fibank; Nikola Bakalov, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of Fibank; as well as Bojidar Neychev, Country Managing Partner at PwC Bulgaria.

The program also includes internationally renowned experts with extensive management and supervisory experience. Among them are Samuel Grand, independent member of management bodies and former Chief Risk Officer in European banking groups; Michael Weiss, Forensic and Anti-Financial Crime Leader at PwC Luxembourg; and Christian Hunt, consultant and leading lecturer in the field of fraud risk with previous experience in regulatory bodies and international financial institutions.

Sofia Compliance Forum 2026 is aimed at professionals in the fields of compliance, risk management, law, audit, security, financial services and corporate governance, but will also be useful for all leaders and organizations for whom accountability, ethics and sustainable management are a strategic priority. Official partners of this year's edition are Visa and Evrotrust, who support the event and its mission to promote expert dialogue on key topics for business and society.

The forum will offer real-life case studies, practical analyses, international know-how, and opportunities for professional networking in an atmosphere of transparent, high-level expert discourse.

To learn more details about Sofia Compliance Forum 2026 or to register, please visit: www.sofiacomplianceforum.com .



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.