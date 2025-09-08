Fibank is the Best Bank for Customer Experience in Bulgaria according to Euromoney

Nikola Bakalov, CEO of Fibank

SOFIA, BULGARIA, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Investment Bank was recognized as Bulgaria's Best Bank for Customer Experience at the prestigious international Euromoney 2025 Excellence Awards.

This is the second award given to Fibank by Euromoney, a leading global financial markets magazine, after the Best Bank in Bulgaria award in 2011.

The past year was extremely successful for Fibank in terms of financial results, innovative products and services, and awards received. The institution reported a record profit in its history, and its assets grew by 13.5%. Fibank's market shares in retail deposits and business loans reached 8.9% and 9.7%, respectively. The bank continues to be highly liquid and maintains capital adequacy above regulatory requirements.

Fibank is recasting customer experience in Bulgaria, fusing reimagined branches, end-to-end digital journeys and purpose-led products into a cohesive push for faster, more inclusive finance. In 2024, it opened its pilot 2 offices equipped with digital zones and further expanded online banking options for customers. Since the summer of this year, Fibank has launched digital products on the Greek market and its strategy also includes entering other European countries.

Fibank's achievements have won a number of awards over the past year: Celent Model Bank, Engage Awards, Mystery Shopper Bank, and now Best Bank for Customer Experience from Euromoney.





