Game On for Spinners UK

Spinners UK Brings High-Energy Social Entertainment to Chester

We’re delighted to be bringing Spinners to Chester and becoming part of such a vibrant city.” — Jamie Bylett

CHESTER, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spinners UK, a fast-growing name in competitive socialising and immersive entertainment, is proud to announce the official launch of its newest venue in the heart of Chester. This exciting opening marks a significant milestone in the brand’s continued expansion across the UK, introducing a new, experience-led destination to one of the country’s most historic cities.Situated in a prime city-centre location, Spinners Chester introduces a vibrant, multi-activity destination designed to transform the way people connect, unwind and celebrate. Guests can expect a carefully curated mix of interactive experiences and games, all delivered within a design-led, high-impact setting. Complementing its immersive gameplay, Spinners offers a refined food and drink experience, pairing elevated comfort food with theatrical cocktails and a standout selection of drinks.“We’re delighted to be bringing Spinners to Chester and becoming part of such a vibrant city. Our ambition has always been to create spaces where people can come together and enjoy something genuinely memorable, whether that’s a relaxed family outing, a lively evening with friends, or a special occasion. Chester felt like a natural fit for us, and we’re looking forward to welcoming guests into a venue that’s been carefully designed to feel both vibrant and inviting.”The launch forms part of Spinners UK’s broader vision to lead the competitive socialising sector by delivering innovative entertainment concepts in key UK locations. With its unique combination of technology-driven gameplay, design-led interiors, and a welcoming atmosphere, Spinners Chester is set to become a standout destination for both locals and visitors.The venue officially opened its doors to the public on 27 March 2026, with a series of launch events and exclusive previews planned to celebrate its arrival.About Spinners UKSpinners UK is the fast-growing leader in competitive socialising, blending high-energy games like bowling, clay shooting, electric boules, darts, mini golf and shuffleboard with theatrical cocktails, artisanal food and welcoming atmosphere. Designed for unforgettable date nights, family fun, team socials and events of all sizes, Spinners venues deliver an inclusive, Instagrammable experience where friendly competition meets relaxed hospitality, creating connections that last long after the final score. This latest opening in Chester marks Spinners UK’s fourth site nationwide, following a £4 million investment from Gresham in June 2025.

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