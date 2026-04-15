MotorDesk Expands Dealer Reach with New Marketplace Integrations

MotorDesk adds four new sales channels, helping independent dealers reach more buyers across the UK, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Europe.

IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MotorDesk, the dealer management system built for independent motor dealers, has added four new sales channels in March, giving dealers more ways to advertise their vehicles and reach buyers across the UK, Ireland, Northern Ireland, and Europe.Key new sales channels include:TrovitMotorDesk now integrates with Trovit, a major classifieds website for used cars operating across Ireland and several European countries, enabling dealers to reach a wider online audience.CarSpotA new CarSpot sales channel has been added, giving Irish dealers a direct route to list vehicles on this local platform.CarloverMotorDesk now supports Carlover, one of Northern Ireland's leading vehicle marketplace with over 8,000 cars listed, helping dealers connect with buyers in the region.Your Next CarA new integration with Your Next Car allows dealers to advertise stock on this UK platform, which hosts over 400,000 vehicles, expanding reach to thousands of potential buyers."These new sales channels are all about helping dealers get their vehicles in front of more buyers, faster, and without additional work." said Neil Skirrow, MotorDesk Founder.Dealers can explore the new sales channels within MotorDesk now to maximise their vehicle exposure and reach a wider pool of buyers.For details on other product updates launched in March 2026, see MotorDesk March 2026 Product Releases To learn more about MotorDesk and its features, visit https://motordesk.com/ MotorDesk is a dealership management software built specifically for independent car dealerships. The platform is designed to bring all of the management tools dealerships need into a single, unified and modern platform. MotorDesk offers a wide range of comprehensive features spanning stock management, live accounting software integration, lead management and communications, deal building and online checkout, automotive reconditioning, marketing and social media automation, as well as fully integrated SEO optimised dealership websites.

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